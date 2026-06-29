Sarla Bhat murder case: SIA names Yasin Malik, 4 JKLF operatives in chargesheet, 36 years on

Ten months after reopening the case in the murder of Kashmiri pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday (June 29) filed the chargesheet in the case.

The agency has charged five operatives of the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for murder, including its jailed chief, Yasin Malik. Of the other four accused, three — Abdul Hameed Sheikh, Ghulam Mohammad Taploo and Mohammad Yousuf Sofi — have already been killed, while the fourth one – Khursheed Ahmad Chalkoo is absconding. Chalkoo is believed to be in Pakistan.

We recall.

What was the case?

Sarla Bhat was a 27-year-old nurse from the Qazibagh neighbourhood of south Kashmir’s Anantnag. She was working at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar and was abducted and killed allegedly by the JKLF militants.