Explained: FIR against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede

An FIR has been filed against Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for allegedly obtaining a liquor license for a hotel by willful misrepresentation of his age. Jayaprakash S Naidu explains the reasons why the FIR was filed and whether serving government officers can operate commercial establishments.

Why is an FIR registered against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede?

The FIR against Wankhede has been filed by the state excise department in Thane’s Kopari police station. As per the department’s allegations, the documents submitted to them for procuring license, for selling liquor in a restaurant and bar, in Wankhede’s name, were forged. Wankhede was a minor when the liquor license was procured in his name but the minimum age required to procure liquor license is 21 years as per the state excise department. The license was issued on October 27, 1997 for the bar and restaurant in Vashi when Wankhede was 17 years old. Incidentally, Wankhede’s father, Dnyandev Wankhede, was an officer in the excise department. Earlier this month, the Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar issued an order cancelling the license of Sadguru restaurant and bar in Vashi.

Can any government servant do a private business or trade?

No. Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and lawyer, Y.P. Singh said, “Under rule 13 of the All-India Services (conduct) rules, 1968, a government servant is not allowed to do private business. If he does business then he shall be liable for departmental action under the disciplinary rules.” Former Assistant Commissioner of Police and lawyer, Iqbal Shaikh said, “The rules are same for state government employees as well under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.”

What is Wankhede saying in his defense on the controversy?

Wankhede has said that he is not operating the establishment and has denied any wrongdoing.

“The power of attorney for the liquor license of our family restaurant was given to my mother in 2006 when I joined the civil services. Also, we are not running it, it is given on rent. I would reiterate that neither I nor my mother have submitted a forged document. How can a minor child submit a fake document to manipulate government machinery? Is it possible? We will surely go for a legal option, as the matter is sub-judice. It’s quite surprising and painful to know that the matter is being coined after 25 years. This is the price to do your duty with honesty and integrity. Even a normal layman can read what’s going on and the reason behind it,” Wankhede said.

