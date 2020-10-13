Sajjid Chinoy is guest at Explained.Live tomorrow

Sajjid Chinoy during an Explained event in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

In September, several key economic indicators including automobile manufacturing sales, power demand, toll collection and petrol consumption reached pre-Covid-19 levels of February 2020. This came after a 23.9 per cent GDP (gross domestic production) contraction in April-June quarter.

The quantum of contraction means that a lot more needs to be done for a sustained economic recovery, including job creation, boosting the informal sector, crowding in private investments, and enhancing capacity utilisation.

Against the backdrop of what we have regained over the last six months, where we are lagging, and what can be done to expedite growth, The Indian Express has invited Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist, JP Morgan & Part-Time Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, to talk on the theme of ‘What should be done’.

At a time when India has a current account surplus, record foreign exchange reserves, and surplus liquidity in the system, Chinoy will be able to explain what India should do to create multipliers for the economy with these strengths.

He brings to the table his vast economic expertise from the private sector, combined with his experience and understanding of the inner workings of the government — a perfect balance to ideate on what the economy needs going forward.

Chinoy will be in conversation with P Vaidyanathan Iyer, Executive Editor, National Affairs, The Indian Express, on Wednesday evening.

Explained.Live is a unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time.

Expert Guests at Explained.Live sessions since the lockdown began have included IIT-Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao, Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shailaja, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K Srinath Reddy, industrialist Dr Naushad Forbes, capital markets expert Nilesh Shah, medical scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, and Mahesh Vyas, managing director and chief executive officer of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd