The locomotive and five passenger carriages of the Mizoram-bound Kolkata-Sairang Express were derailed near Digaru station in Assam’s Kamrup district on Wednesday (November 11).

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement that the train was being received at the station to give precedence to another train during which the loco pilot lost control of the machine’s speed.

NFR said there were no injuries and all passengers were safe, though some local accounts suggest a few passengers suffered minor-to-moderate injuries. Also, a video that surfaced online — purportedly filmed from inside the train — claimed that the emergency brakes did not work. This claim is yet to be verified.

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We explain some of the ways in which train derailments occur.

What really happened to the Sairang Express?

Around 6.54 am on Wednesday, the Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru so that another train could be given precedence. Here, giving precedence means to delay or hold the original train so that another, higher-priority train can pass through.

But the Sairang Express’s loco pilot was allegedly unable to maintain speed and lost control, which resulted in the train going off the tracks.

Besides loss of control, how else can trains be derailed?

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A 2022 performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India concluded that derailments accounted for nearly 75% of all consequential train accidents between 2017 and 2021.

In an analysis of 1,129 cases, the report stated that 422 cases were attributed to engineering such as track maintenance, 275 cases were classified as operating errors, 182 cases as mechanical errors, and 154 cases of human errors by loco pilots.

One of the more notable findings, however, was the fact that in 63% of cases, inquiry reports were not submitted within the prescribed time. Of the reports submitted, there was delay in acceptance by the relevant authority in 49% of the cases.

A 2017 report by The Indian Express also highlighted that openly accessible data from that time showed that 40% of all rail accidents in the nation were cases of derailment — lower than the number the CAG’s 2022 audit revealed.

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To understand derailments, the three broad categories to consider are mechanical failures, operational or human failure, and geotechnical instability.

Why do mechanical and operational failures occur?

Of the 422 cases attributed to engineering, track maintenance was the major factor for derailment in 171 cases. Track maintenance spans multiple areas and a mechanical failure can involve physical defects in the rolling stock — any vehicle that moves on a track — or even the tracks themselves.

Rails may face breakage or fracture owing to multiple reasons, some of which are metal fatigue, defective wheels, extreme temperature variation and inadequate routine maintenance. Taking a sample of 517 machines over four years, the 2022 CAG report concluded that of 7,54,820 total available machine days, the machines remained idle for 16% of the time — or 1,20,135 days.

Table 1 Table 1

Operational and human errors, on the other hand, encompass signalling, crew actions, and dispatching. Signalling systems regulate movement to prevent conflicting paths, but communication failures, procedural violations, or incorrectly handled points and crossings can route a train into an unsafe alignment.

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Similarly, human errors such as misinterpreting signals or operating beyond safe driving thresholds compound these operational risks.

How geotechnical instability plays as much of a role in track stability

The engineering underneath the railway tracks is critical. Derailment is caused by misalignment of rails and sleepers — the heavy rectangular support laid perpendicular underneath railway tracks to hold the steel rails in place — because of problems with the foundation on which it rests.

The three main components supporting railway tracks are the steel rails, concrete sleepers holding the rail, and the ballast. Ballast, which consists of crushed stones well-graded between 20- 56 mm in size, provides necessary strength and stability for the track to maintain geometry.3

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But these stones break down over time owing to train loads, allowing foreign contaminants to accumulate in the gaps. This manifests a condition known as “ballast fouling”, which changes the ballast’s mechanical behaviour for the worse and in some ways, is the first step in the sequence of derailment.

Excessive fouling reduces drainage capacity, leading to moisture retention. This moisture causes track-bed erosion, which renders the ballast ineffective in providing uniform support, causing uneven shifts to concrete sleepers. This leads to deformities in the track’s alignment and geometric profile.

To counter this, the Indian Railways utilises “deep-screening”, a process that involves lifting the track, removing fouled ballast, cleaning it, and restoring the track bed.

When locomotive pilots become a source of concern

Human error as a factor, however, cannot be forgotten. For the Wednesday incident, the loco pilot’s inability to control the vehicle’s speed has been cited as the official cause until now.

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The 2022 audit also revealed that human agency — spanning train crew, operating staff, and maintenance personnel — acts as a critical vulnerability in railway operations.

Table 2 Table 2

Of the 1,129 inquiry reports, 154 derailment cases were attributed directly to loco pilots, where bad driving, over-speeding, and braking anomalies were primary risk factors.

The report also pointed to recurring instances of Signal Passing at Danger — when a train moves past a stop signal or exceeds its movement authority without permission — as a major precursor to collisions. These highlight systemic pressures on running staff, such as duty hours exceeding limits and a lack of real-time aid like Train Protection and Warning Systems.