On Thursday, during his official visit to the Cannes Film Festival in France, Union Minister Anurag Thakur paid a visit to the Allard Square in Saint-Tropez. Here, Thakur, a Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh, paid floral tributes to Maharaja Ranjit Singh (the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire), Jean-Francois Allard (a general in Singh’s army) and Allard’s spouse Princess Bannu Pan Dei.

A boat ride away from Cannes, Saint-Tropez has a historical connection with the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The history of Saint-Tropez

Saint-Tropez was a military stronghold and fishing village until the beginning of the 20th century. It was the first town on its coast to be liberated during World War II as part of ‘Operation Dragoon’. After the war, it became an internationally known seaside resort because of the influx of artists of the French New Wave in cinema. It later became a resort for European and American jet-setters and tourists.

Since the end of the 19th century, Saint-Tropez has been, and still is, a land of inspiration for artists. A remarkably preserved Mediterranean village, it won over painters such as Signac, Matisse or Marquet, who produced major works of pointillist and fauve painting here.

Saint-Tropez’s connection with Himachal Pradesh

General Jean-François Allard was born in Saint-Tropez. He served in the Napoleon army and fought in the Battle of Waterloo. Forced into exile after Napoleon’s downfall, he served under Maharajah Ranjit Singh in Punjab, where he felt deeply in love with Princess Bannu Pan Deï, who was born in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. They married and had seven children.

On the family’s return to Saint-Tropez in 1835, the general had an oriental-inspired Pan Deï Palais built as a token of his love for his wife.

The general later returned to India, leaving Princess Bannu in Saint-Tropez. He feared that if they were both in India when he died, she may have to endure the rite of sati, whereby widows are burnt alive with their deceased husbands. Three years later, the general passed away in Peshawar.

Princess Bannu and her children remained in the Saint-Tropez palais until her death in 1884.

Princess Bannu Pan Dei Princess Bannu Pan Dei

India’s connection to Saint-Tropez has not been lost even after four generations. In fact, Saint-Tropez residents love telling the romantic story of General Allard and Princess Bannu. The family of Princess Bannu is respected in Saint-Tropez.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh and his trusted general Allard

Allard reached Lahore, the capital city of the Punjab kingdom, in 1822. Maharaja Ranjit Singh soon sought to undertake the modernisation of his army, which led them to command the Fauj-i-khas (special brigade), that in 1826 comprised 10,000 men in 4 infantry regiments, 3 cavalry regiments, and one unit of modern artillery. In 1827, 15,000 men were under French command in this army.

These troops were extremely active in operations ordered by the Maharaja, towards the South (Sindh and Baluchistan), the North (conquest of Himalayan states), the East (Anglo-Sikh border) and especially towards the North-West when Peshawar was annexed in 1834. One of the most dangerous and most successful missions of French officers and Fauj-i-khas was the victorious battle against various Jihads originating from Afghanistan and launched against Punjab.

From 1834 to 1843, Peshawar city and the province practically remained under the command of Ranjit Singh’s French generals.

It is said that Maharaja Ranjit Singh had such esteem and affection for Allard that it was feared hearing the news of his death would have a fatal outcome.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the Allard Square in Saint-Tropez. He is pictured with the busts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh (left) and General Allard. Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the Allard Square in Saint-Tropez. He is pictured with the busts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh (left) and General Allard.

General Allard was buried, as per his wishes, in Lahore.