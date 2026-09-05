Saharanpur mosque demolished 3 days after appeal dismissed: What the court orders said

Local Authorites carry out demolition of illegal construction at Collectorate premises, in Saharanpur on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

A mosque inside the Saharanpur Collectorate campus was demolished on Saturday morning, three days after a district court dismissed an appeal against an order holding that the structure stood on government land and was unauthorised.

The September 2 order did not itself direct demolition. It dismissed the appeal and upheld the July 16 magistrate order.

That earlier order had directed eviction of the mosque under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972, after holding that the structure occupied 315 square metres of government land.

Mosque Mutwali Tanveer Ahmed told The Indian Express that the order was for eviction, not demolition. He claimed the mosque was around 150 years old, and maintained that the land was recorded in their names. He said the mosque management would approach the court against the demolition.