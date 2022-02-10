Explained: Sachin Waze’s pardon plea in money-laundering case and provisions under the law

Dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to become an approver in the money-laundering case filed against him, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and 24 others. The ED is yet to inform the court about its decision on his request.

What has Sachin Waze said in his letter to the ED?

Waze, who is lodged in Taloja jail, has written a letter to the assistant director and investigating officer of the ED, stating that he wants to tender pardon. “I am willing to make voluntary and truthful disclosure of entire facts known to me regarding the above referred matter before a competent Magistrate,” the letter dated February 4 states. In the handwritten note, Waze has further said that the letter should be treated as his application for granting him pardon under Sections 306 and 307 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Waze was named as an accused by the ED in the money-laundering case when it filed its prosecution complaint in September last year. The ED claims that Waze had collected bribes from bars, orchestra bars and restaurant owners on instructions of Deshmukh. In a subsequent prosecution complaint (supplementary chargesheet) filed in December, the ED named Deshmukh and his two sons Hrishikesh and Salil among others claiming that the bribe money, considered proceeds of crime, was layered through shell companies into a trust controlled by the minister’s family.

The ED has said that Waze had facilitated the offence. In its two chargesheets filed so far, the ED has recorded multiple statements of Waze, relying on it as evidence against Deshmukh. Waze has sought to make the disclosures within his knowledge before a magistrate as a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC which has a higher evidentiary value.

Can an accused be granted pardon if he turns approver?

Section 306 of the CrPc has provisions for tender of pardon for an accomplice of a crime. The section states that a court can at any stage of the investigation or inquiry or trial of an offence, tender pardon to a person on condition that he makes full and true disclosure of the whole circumstances of the offence within his knowledge related to other accused. The section states that this may be done with a view to obtain evidence of any person “supposed to have been directly or indirectly concerned in or privy to an offence”.

The court is expected to record the reasons for the pardon sought and to ensure that the request is made voluntarily without any pressure, instigation, fear or for reward.

If the plea is allowed by the court, the person is examined as a witness in the case. The section has provision for the person to be kept in detention till the termination of the trial. If his pardon is granted, the person cannot be sentenced to any punishment.

What does Waze’s plea mean for the case?

The ED has to first decide on whether it requires Waze’s testimony as a witness. Waze will have to formally approach the special court too, to file an application for grant of pardon. If the agency decides to give its no-objection to his plea, the court will seek Waze’s presence before it to ensure that the request is voluntary. The court can then decide on whether to allow the plea.

In many cases, investigating agencies accept a grant of pardon from an accomplice with a limited role to ensure a conviction against the main accused. Such an accomplice is then examined as a prosecution witness. The evidentiary value of a witness before a court would be more than that of an accused’s statement given before the investigating agency.

If Waze’s plea is accepted, his statement will be recorded before a magistrate. The statement and his subsequent testimony before the court as a witness, can be used against the other accused including Deshmukh. The ED alleges that Deshmukh was the ‘prime beneficiary’ of the proceeds of crime.

Deshmukh, who was arrested in November, has raised questions over the credibility of Waze’s claims stating that the dismissed cop has a ‘dubious past’ with multiple offences filed against him, including the custodial death case of Khwaja Yunus in 2003 and the Antilia terror scare case where he is the main accused. Deshmukh has also denied that he ever gave instructions to Waze to collect money on his behalf. He has also denied meeting Waze apart from an official meeting once.

