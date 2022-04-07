As Russian art exhibitions in Europe get cancelled, what next for the works loaned by Moscow?

As several exhibitions of Russian art get cancelled following the country’s attack on Ukraine, museums in London and Paris find themselves in a fix — how do they return the artworks loaned to them by Moscow?

Facing an uncertain future are important pieces from prestigious collections, including works from the significant Morozov Collection that were exhibited at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in France, exhibits from Russian museums on view at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and a Picasso on display at the Alda Fendi Foundation in Italy.

Also Read | Ukraine museum scrambles to save Russian art from the Russians

The issue at hand

While several exhibition tours to Russia were cancelled and collaborations with institutions were put on hold after the attack on Ukraine, museums across Europe are now contemplating how to interact with their Russian counterparts.

Even as some fear that the existing sanctions and bans on loaning works from Russia will make future collaborations difficult, others have more immediate concerns regarding returning the artworks from Russian institutions that they had loaned prior to the onset of the ongoing war safely. Most European countries have banned Russian airlines from entering their airspace and Russia, too, has imposed flight bans on the West. Several freight companies have suspended operations to Russia and museums want to avoid interconnecting flights due to the additional risks that entails. Road travel, too, is more complicated than usual, given the security risks due to the war.

Some institutions that have loaned artworks from Russia

Perhaps one of the most high-profile exhibitions that featured Russian art outside its borders is the recently concluded Morozov collection exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, on the outskirts of Paris. Reportedly never seen outside Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally “signed off” on the works travelling to France. Comprising significant works by some of the most famous Russian artists, apart from Pablo Picasso, Paul Gauguin, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Vincent van Gogh, the collection in France came from different institutions, including the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, among others. Some works from Ukraine were also part of the exhibition. While the show ended on April 3, the works are still in France.

In London, meanwhile, the Victoria and Albert Museum is showing 13 pieces from Russian museums in an exhibition on Russian jeweller Faberge. This includes a Faberge egg presented by Putin to the State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg, Russia.

A recently concluded exhibition at the Gallerie d’Italia in Milan also featured 25 pieces from Hermitage. In addition, Russian exhibits are also part of an exhibition at Palazzo Reale in Milan, due to end in June, and the Alda Fendi Foundation at Palazzo Rhinoceros in Rome is currently exhibiting Picasso’s Young Woman on loan from the Hermitage, in an exhibition that is due to end in May.

The long-term fears

Governments and museums across the world seem to be in favour of honouring their word and sending the artwork back to their home country as per the commitment and ongoing negotiations, to enable future international loans from Russia.

Though some have called on France to “seize the collection” that was exhibited at the Louis Vuitton Foundation, the French law “arrêté d’insaisissabilité” protects the works and forbids the French state from doing so. Since 2011, Russian state museums have refused to lend artworks to museums in the United States, fearing they might be confiscated. This was following a 2010 US court verdict where a judge asked Russia to transfer a collection of books seized by the Bolsheviks to Brooklyn-based Chabad-Lubavitch, a Jewish community that fled the Soviet Union. Russia refused to comply.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox