Explained: Amid sanctions on Russia, US efforts to ease curbs on Iran, Venezuela to boost oil supply

The US is reaching out to Venezuela and Iran to boost global crude oil supplies amid a sharp increase in prices owing to sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. We take a look at how these sanctions have disrupted supplies and what measures are the US taking to deal with the crisis.

How important is Russia in the globe crude oil market?

Russia is the third largest producer of crude oil, behind America and Saudi Arabia, and the second largest exporter after the Suadis. Russia currently exports about 7.5 million barrels of crude oil per day. Experts noted that there would be no way to replace Russian crude oil exports if Moscow is removed from the global supply through restrictions, and that such a move could spiral prices to an all-time high.

Germany has, however, indicated that Europe is not considering a wider ban on Russian crude oil. Brent crude is currently trading at $111.3 per barrel, up 43 per cent from the beginning of the year. While the US has banned Russian oil and gas imports and the UK has announced that it would phase out purchases by the end of 2022, there are currently no restrictions on other countries from procuring crude from Moscow.

However, concerns over the impact of sanctions on Russia, including a move to block certain banks from using the SWIFT international payment system, have led to concerns among buyers. Buyers are also concerned about reputational damage from buying Russian crude and being seen helping fund its invasion in Ukraine. Oil major Shell on Tuesday apologised for procuring Russian crude oil and immediately stopped all spot purchases.

How is the US planning to increase production from Iran and Venezuela?

The US is currently in the process of trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal under which Tehran had agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relaxations in economic sanctions that restrict oil exports.

However, talks have stalled as Russia has reportedly asked for a guarantee that western sanctions on it would not impact the country’s economic ties with Iran. The UK, China, France and Germany are also parties to the negotiations, besides US and Russia.

Experts noted that Iran could potentially increase its crude oil from about 1.5 million barrels per day to 4 million barrels per day over a few months. India stopped oil imports from Tehran in mid-2019 and has publicly stated that it would support relaxation of sanctions on Iran and Venezuela as it would like to have more options to procure oil from. India currently imports about 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements.

The US is also holding talks with Venezuela to ease sanctions that were imposed in 2019. Venezuela has indicated that it could ramp up crude oil production if the restrictions are lifted.

Indian diplomats are also in talks with the US to permit ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) to allow the company to receive oil cargoes to settle loans to Venezuela’s national oil company PDVSA. An OVL spokesperson said that the issue was pending with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) “for the waiver of sanctions to lift the debt oil cargo to realize the outstanding dividends to the tune of $412.82 million,” adding that a timeline for such an approval could not be predicted.

Experts said that US’s efforts to boost crude oil supplies from other sources acted as a directional signal to the markets that Washington would work towards the best interest of other countries.

“With US inflation hitting 7.9 per cent, an almost four-decade high, the US can’t afford fuel prices spiralling, adding to consumers’ miseries. They will do everything to boost oil supply from all available sources, including from currently sanctioned Iran and Venezuela (and thereby) send a directional signal to the market and may help it to calm down,” said Debasish Mishra, a partner at Deloitte India.

