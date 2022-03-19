Ukraine war: What are humanitarian corridors, and how safe are they?

According to a United Nations estimate, over 3.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last three weeks. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

Amid the Ukraine war, Russia has announced ‘humanitarian corridors’ to allow citizens to flee from the cities of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kyiv. These corridors also allow food and medical aid to be brought to the areas of conflict. According to a United Nations estimate, over 3.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last three weeks. Poland has accepted the move number of refugees, pegged at close to two million people.