Friday, March 04, 2022
Russia and Ukraine: The nuclear questions

With the Russian army now sitting in its territory, Ukrainians are wondering if de-nuclearising was a mistake.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2022 2:44:48 pm
Ukraine’s decision to give up nuclear weapons followed three years of national deliberations and with the US and Russia.

Russia has justifies its invasion of Ukraine on grounds of the alleged nuclear threat from its smaller neighbour to the West. However, under an international agreement, and supervised by Russia and the United States, Ukraine had de-nuclearised completely between 1996 and 2001. With the Russian army now sitting in its territory, Ukrainians are wondering if that was a mistake.

Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Russia nuclear war, Nuclear war, Indian Express Russia’s foreign minister justified the invasion as means to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Russia nuclear war, Nuclear war, Indian Express Ukraine gave up its nuclear arms in the years after its independence. Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Russia nuclear war, Nuclear war, Indian Express What is the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START)? Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Russia nuclear war, Nuclear war, Indian Express And the 1994 Budapest treaty? Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Russia nuclear war, Nuclear war, Indian Express From 2014 to now Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine crisis, Russia nuclear war, Nuclear war, Indian Express Putin has put Russia’s nuclear forces on ‘special alert’.

