Russia and Ukraine: The nuclear questions

Ukraine’s decision to give up nuclear weapons followed three years of national deliberations and with the US and Russia.

Russia has justifies its invasion of Ukraine on grounds of the alleged nuclear threat from its smaller neighbour to the West. However, under an international agreement, and supervised by Russia and the United States, Ukraine had de-nuclearised completely between 1996 and 2001. With the Russian army now sitting in its territory, Ukrainians are wondering if that was a mistake.