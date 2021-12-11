Quixplained: What’s happening between Russia and Ukraine?

Ukraine says Russia has amassed 90,000 troops at the border, and US intelligence reports say that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is possible as early as next month.

Why is there tension between Russia and Ukraine, and what next? Take a look:

Ukraine says Russia has amassed around 90,000 troops at the border. Ukraine says Russia has amassed around 90,000 troops at the border.

What provoked this? What provoked this?

How the two sides, Russia and Ukraine, stack up How the two sides, Russia and Ukraine, stack up

What next? What next?

A look at recent Russia-Ukraine clashes A look at recent Russia-Ukraine clashes

Ukraine and Russia share hundreds of years of cultural, linguistic and familial links. As part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine was the second-most powerful Soviet republic after Russia, and was crucial strategically, economically and culturally. Ever since Ukraine split from the Soviet Union, both Russia and the West have vied for greater influence in the country in order to keep the balance of power in the region in their favour.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox