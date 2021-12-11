Quixplained: What’s happening between Russia and Ukraine?

Updated: December 11, 2021 1:30:11 pm
Ukraine says Russia has amassed 90,000 troops at the border, and US intelligence reports say that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is possible as early as next month.
Why is there tension between Russia and Ukraine, and what next? Take a look:
Ukraine and Russia share hundreds of years of cultural, linguistic and familial links. As part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine was the second-most powerful Soviet republic after Russia, and was crucial strategically, economically and culturally. Ever since Ukraine split from the Soviet Union, both Russia and the West have vied for greater influence in the country in order to keep the balance of power in the region in their favour.
