Explained: How sanctions by the West have impacted Russia’s aviation industry

Effective Tuesday, Russia’s flag-carrier Aeroflot is cancelling all international flights — except to Minsk — given the restrictions by Europe and the United States on the country, which includes constraints on use of airspace and economic sanctions. However, the decision to ground international flights is layered — both in terms of the causes and effects.

What led to Russia cancelling Aeroflot’s international flights?

Since the beginning of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, western countries including EU member states, the UK, the US and Canada have imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia. This includes preventing companies from doing business in Russia and restricting use of airspace for Russian aircraft. While the airspace restrictions, which were also reciprocated by Russia, translated into more arduous flight durations, the economic sanctions led to slowly choking the windpipe of Russia’s aviation industry.

How did the economic sanctions impact the Russian aviation industry?

Despite Russia having its own civilian aircraft programme under plane maker Sukhoi, it is, like most countries across the world, dependent on Europe’s Airbus and US-based Boeing for its aircraft needs. As a consequence of the sanctions, both Boeing and Airbus suspended supply of parts and services to aircraft being used by Russian operators. This meant these companies effectively pulled the plug on maintenance support — an important aspect of managing a fleet.

The final straw that broke the camel’s back was suspension of a distribution deal by Texas-based travel technology company Sabre with Aeroflot. Sabre built and managed the technology backbone of Aeroflot, which included a ticket reservation system. This one move dialled back the airline’s ability to operate by several years, causing it to look at alternatives that are less effective than Sabre.

But is this why Aeroflot cancelled international flights?

Notably, while most of Aeroflot’s international flights were cancelled, it said it would continue to operate to Minsk, Belarus.

Another aspect of the economic sanctions was that European aircraft leasing companies began terminating contracts with Russian airlines and started seeking recovery of their aircraft.

According to a report by The Irish Times, 700 aircraft have been leased to Russian airlines, with more than 200 leased by Irish companies. Dublin-based AerCap, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, is the most exposed to the crisis, with 152 aircraft in Russia and Ukraine valued at €2.1 billion, representing less than 5 per cent of its fleet value, the report said.

Aeroflot cancelling international flights is being deemed as Russia moving to prevent the leasing companies from taking recovery of their aircraft, given that the Kremlin had signalled retaliation against European sanctions.

What happens to Russia’s international connectivity with this move?

According to flight tracking portal Flightradar24, following the imposition of flight bans by countries in the EU, Canada, and the US, the international network of Aeroflot Group — comprising airlines Rossiya and Aurora — shrunk by about half to 47 destinations in 25 countries, representing 1,225 monthly trips. However, after Tuesday, Minsk will remain Aeroflot’s only international destination.

Additionally, some non Russian carriers including Air India, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Turkish Airlines, Air China, Emirates continue to operate to Russian airports.

