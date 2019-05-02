Explained: What does the CAS verdict mean for Olympic Champion Caster Semenya

What does the CAS verdict mean for Olympic Champion Caster Semenya; how can she compete in the 800 metres, her pet event; and why sports’ highest court has raised concerns about how the world athletics body’s rules may not be as straightforward to implement in the long run.

Advertising

Why has Wednesday’s ruling of Court of Arbitration for Sport concerning Caster Semenya sent shockwaves through track and field?

South African 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya lost her appeal against athletics’ governing body, the IAAF, where she had challenged the Hyperandrogenism guidelines that stipulated that athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) such as Semenya will need to reduce her testosterone levels if she wants to run internationally at events between 400m and a mile (Restricted events – 400, 800m). As a result, Semenya will have to take medication to reduce her testosterone level to within 5 nmol/L and maintain that for six months ahead of competition, if she wants to run her pet 800m. The three-person CAS panel rejected Semenya’s challenge against athletics’ governing body — the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) ‘by majority’, and the IAAF policy will come into effect from May 8. The CAS statement said the panel was unable to establish that IAAF’s DSD regulations were “invalid” though the statement was very nuanced. CAS admitted the policy was discriminatory to athletes with DSD, while adding “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events.”

What did the two parties contend?

Caster Semenya and Athletics South Africa had requested that the DSD Regulations be declared invalid and void, owing to them being discriminatory, unnecessary, unreliable and disproportionate. The IAAF saw them as a means of preserving fair and meaningful competition within female classification. The CAS noted that there was no dispute that there ought to be a binary male – female divide, and a separate classification for female athletes. The DSD Regulations require athletes with 46 XY DSD chromosome (who have testosterone levels in the range 7.7 to 29.4 nmol/L with the normal female range being below 1.79 nmol/L) to lower those levels, while Semenya has maintained that there was nothing wrong in her running with her natural levels of testosterone, she was not at all keen on medically tampering with her hormones and that the guidelines were personally targetting her. Semenya raced and won the South African 5000m recently – an event she can run without suppressing her T-levels.

Advertising

What were the red flags despite the ruling raised by CAS?

The CAS did express some concerns over the application of the IAAF regulations, which included the unintentional non-compliance of the strict testosterone levels pointing to the difficulty of maintaining that level over 6 months and on the day of competition. It also suggested deferring the application of the regulations to the 1500m and the mile till more evidence was made available, citing lack of clarity over the exact advantage higher testosterone offers over that distance. The CAS also raised an alarm over the “practical impossibility” of compliance citing side effects of hormonal treatment as experienced by different athletes, given every body can react differently.

Why is the Semenya-case a challenge for the world body?

The IAAF reckons that the presence of DSD-athletes over certain categories is a threat to the integrity of the female classification. DSD-athletes according to the CAS statement experience a ‘material adrogenising effect’ from the naturally-occurring testosterone: this means muscle mass and skeletal development increasing strength and power puberty onwards. At elite levels, where the margins between success and failure are very small, testosterone can provide a very visible advantage. However, the DSD regulations blatantly exclude those like Semenya from the restricted events if they want to run without medically lowering their T-levels and this exclusion invites the wrath of a majority of sports-watchers who see this as discriminatory. The IAAF has the unenviable task of protecting the rights of female runners with lower T-levels (under 2 nmol/L) which is 99 percent of women, while asking the outliers (DSD athletes), who have done no wrong or cheated, to bring down T-levels.

What are the options for Semenya?

Semenya can appeal the CAS award at the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days. Terming the decision ‘disappointing’, Semenya said, “For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the Cas will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world.” She raised speculations of running the 5000m at the September Worlds instead of starting out on the medication in a week’s time. Criticised world-wide for trampling upon human rights and dignity of DSD athletes, the IAAF is expected to be roundly punched for this exclusionary proposal. Given that the CAS award is a “living documents”, the biggest concern is the IAAF will add or remove events from the policy as and when new evidence is procured.

What does it mean for Dutee Chand?

The Indian sprinter who won the Hyperandrogenism verdict, will continue racing in her 100-200m as the IAAF had argued that the effect of elevated testosterone is gravest in 400m — 1 mile races, while there’s little evidence of the same effect over the shortest and longer distances.