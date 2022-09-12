scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

The RSS and khaki shorts: a short history of the Sangh’s earlier uniform

As part of its Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress tweeted a graphic of the old RSS uniform, the khaki half pants, being set on fire.

RSS workersRSS Workers at Shakha. (Express archive photo)

A tweet from the official handle of the Congress party with an illustration of a pair of khaki shorts — meant to reference the old uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — on fire triggered outrage from members of the BJP on Monday (September 12).

“To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra,” the Congress tweet said. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the picture should be taken down, terming it an instigation of violence.

Khaki shorts have traditionally been associated with the RSS, and they were part of the organisation’s official uniform for more than 90 years, only changing in 2016 to full, brown-coloured pants.

What was the reason for the RSS having a uniform?

According to the RSS website, the uniform is important for the daily shakhas or hour-long meetings of members that see them participate in “physical exercises, patriotic songs, group discussions on various subjects, reading of good literature and a prayer to our motherland”. It is estimated there are around 50,000 shakhas across India.

Additionally, it says, “The RSS develops through physical training, a sense of unity and brotherhood among the Swayamsevaks. For this purpose a uniform is always considered as quite helpful.”

However, the site says that the uniform is only mandatory for special functions, and it is up to individual members whether they want to wear it for the daily shakhas. When they do opt for it, they get it made and pay for it themselves and for this ease, the affordability and accessibility of the uniform are often mentioned.

In its FAQ section, the RSS site has a question saying “Why RSS insists on half pant in uniform and daily Shakhas?”, which is answered as follows: “It is not a matter of insistence but of convenience. The daily Shakha program consists of physical exercises. For this purpose, a half pant is found to be suitable and affordable to all”.

So why did the RSS change its uniform, doing away with the shorts?

The Indian Express first reported in 2015 that a change of uniform was being considered in keeping with the times. While some older RSS workers, especially those from Maharashtra, were opposed to the idea of change, several pracharaks were of the view that the khaki shorts deterred the youth from joining the RSS.

“Sarsanghchalak (Mohan Bhagwat) and Sarkaryawah (Bhaiyyaji Joshi) are both in favour of a new dress code and feel we must change with time. But there are some who are opposed to the idea,” a senior pracharak had told The Indian Express at the time.

The change happened in 2016. A decision was taken during a meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the Sangh’s highest decision-making body, in Nagaur in March that year to replace the RSS’s trademark khaki shorts with dark khaki trousers.

What are the other components of the RSS uniform?

From the time it was formed in 1925 until 1939, the RSS had an all-khaki uniform. There have been changes in the uniform in the years that have followed. In 1940, white shirts were introduced. Leather shoes replaced long boots in 1973, and later rexine shoes were also allowed. However, the khaki shorts were a staple up to 2016.

“In day-to-day life, full-length pants are normal so we have accepted it. We are well with the times, there is no hesitation in it,” Bhaiyyaji Joshi, then sarkaryawah or general secretary had said in a press conference about the change. He said there were no particular reasons for replacing khaki with brown trousers, saying it simply looked good and was widely available.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:55:17 pm
