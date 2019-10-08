Explained: What RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said and what it means for India

Delivering his annual Dussehra speech to a gathering of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadre in Nagpur, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat outlined some key challenges facing the country and the changes that the Indian society and economy must undertake if “our ultimate goal” of “making Bharat glorious and prosperous” is to to be achieved.

What 2019 Elections showed

Bhagwat started by looking back at the 2019 Lok Sabha election results. He said the main question before the 2019 election was whether the 2014 victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party was “a mere result of a negative political wave born out of the disenchantment against the previous government” or had Indians “made up their mind to go in a specific direction”.

J&K: A long way to go

He said that the re-elected regime’s move to nullify Article 370 (that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status) “once again proved that it has the courage to fulfil those expectations and respect people’s sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country”. But he stressed that there was more to be done on this front. “This effort will come to fruition only when justice denied under the influence of Article 370 is restored, injustices occurred are brought to an end. It will happen when our Kashmiri Pandits who were unjustly driven away are brought back and rehabilitated and allowed to remain secure, fearless, patriotic and Hindu”. This firm resolve signals the direction in which the BJP government is likely to move in the troubled region.

“Landing” on the Moon

He followed it up by saying that Indian scientists had won global applause after the “landed” Chandrayaan’s Vikram on the hitherto unexplored region, the South Pole of the Moon.

Several “crises”

He then alerted that Indian should not get lazy because of these achievements because “There are some crises before us, which needed to be overcome”.

Threat across the border

He first pointed to the threat along our borders and appeared to demand a bigger defence establishment. He said that while out security alertness was better than before, “the number of guards and checkposts on land borders, and surveillance along the maritime border, especially on islands, have to be increased”.

The enemy within

But his main worry – judging by the amount he spoke on it – was the threat emanating from within the country. “The agents that cause many a trouble reside in the body.” He said in the past few years, there has been “a transformation in the direction of the thought process of Bharat” but many do not want this and continue to “distort” and “misinterpret” even the “well-meaning” policies of the government.

In this regard, he pointed to how incidents of one community attacking another were sometimes “deliberately fabricated” and published with distortions. He claimed, although without any data to support the claim, that “such incidents have not been one-sided” and “there are reports of incidents happening from both sides”. He was, however, quick to state that “the Sangh has never supported the people who were involved in such incidents and it stands against each and every such incident”.

Yet he believed that “by branding such incidents by the words like ‘lynching’” – which denotes “traditions which were alien to Bharat” – “efforts are underway to defame our country and the entire Hindu society” and create fear among the “so-called” minority communities. He wanted his audience to understand that “such a conspiracy is also being hatched”. It is for this reason he alerted his audience to “keep away from talking in provocative language or indulging in provocative acts”.

Later on in the speech, he returned to this theme of the enemy within.

On Economy: Possible confrontation with the government

But immediately after this, he moved on to India’s current economic slowdown, which he characterised, without adequate data to support him, as essentially a result of the global economic slowdown and blamed the trade war between the US and China. He did not mention any of the domestic factors, especially government policies such as demonetisation, that have contributed to the slowdown.

While he praised the government’s recent efforts to boost economic growth, he was dismayed at the government being “compelled” to take steps that attract foreign direct investment and conduct disinvestment. This stance on policy is starkly in contrast to the government approach which has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaching out to global investors and urging them to invest in India and that if they find a gap he will be the “bridge” to set things right. The BJP government is also looking aggressively to disinvestment and make up for the shortfall from tax revenues in a slowing economy. A strong push from the RSS and associated organisations against FDI and disinvestment could derail the government’s plans.

Radical transformation needed in education: The importance of “Swa”

Bhagwat used the current economic impasse and policy-mix to underscore how “we need to go to the basics and ponder. We have to formulate our own economic vision keeping in mind our requirements, profile and condition…”. He said the global economic thought did not have the answers. “We are lagging behind in thinking about this ‘Swa’ even decades after attaining Independence, the root cause behind this is the education system, which was contrived during the period of slavery to keep us slaves, and the same is being continued even after attaining freedom”. He said we needed a new system of “dutiful” education which gives “pride about our language (Swa Bhasha), our attire (Swa Bhoosha), and our culture (Swa Sanskriti).

That is why he felt the need for “a radical transformation from curriculum to teachers’ training. And he said that “this cannot be achieved through mere structural changes”.

Need to arrest cultural degradation

Beyond education woes, Bhagwat held cultural degradation and immoral way of life responsible for ills like drug addiction and our “mothers and sisters” not being safe. He, oddly enough, recalled the banned practice of Jouhar (or Sati, which involved women jumping into burning pyres to “save their chastity”) to argue how India always its women. But he underlined the need to teach women to protect themselves as well as instil the “sanctity and decency of our culture” in men.