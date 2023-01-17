Rs 26,000-cr deal with Siemens for high horsepower engines: What is the new model, how it helps Railways

Taking a leaf out of some international models of manufacturing and procurement, Indian Railways has partnered with global mobility solutions major Siemens to produce 1,200 high horsepower electric locomotives at an overall cost of around Rs 26,000 crore.

While Railways has had such arrangements before, notably with other global majors like Alstom and General Electric to procure locomotives from factories in Bihar’s Madhepura and Marhowra respectively, the pact with Siemens is special because this model is new in India.

What is new?

For starters, the supplier, that is Siemens, has no capital expenditure liability in this contract. This is because all the locomotives will be manufactured in Railways’ newly built factory in Dahod, Gujarat. The manpower in the factory will also be supplied by Railways. Siemens will bring in material procurement, supervision and the technology to make the 9,000 horsepower engines.

Regular Railways locomotives have between 3,000 and 6,000 horsepower. The ones being made in Madhepura are 12000 horsepower strong while those in Marhowrah are of 6,000 horsepower each.

In the Madhepura-Marhowra projects, the then innovative model for which was finalised as early as 2008 but the factory finally took off around 2015, Railways gave land for the factory whereas the technology partners did everything else, including setting up the factory and supplying the manpower. This was called Procurement cum Maintenance Agreement, whereas the current one with Siemens is called Manufacture cum Maintenance Agreement. The contract is for 35 years, including maintenance, which is pretty much the entire lifecycle of the engines.

There is also the added advantage that this, like in Madhepura-Marhowrah, is an “assured offtake” model, wherein, all the 1,200 engines are pre-bought by the client, so there is zero risk.

Globally, another transportation solutions major Bombardier has a somewhat similar model called FlexCare, for engagement with clients on long-term maintenance of the vehicles it makes.

When do these engines start rolling out?

The first engine will take two years to come out because setting up the factory will take that much time. The network operator also needs the appetite for absorbing the engines, which is based on the currency of its existing stock. Considering that, the roll-out has been staggered over 11 years. Starting with around five a year, the factory will be churning out 160 engines per year in the final couple of years.

Additionally, Siemens will also carry out maintenance of these engines at depots in Visakhapatnam, Raipur, Kharagpur, Pune using Railways manpower.

Siemens will also ensure 95 per cent availability and 1,50,000 km of trouble-free operation of the locomotives before any maloperation can take place, as the guaranteed Key Performance Indicators under the contract.

How does Indian Railways benefit?

Indian officials say that the agreement will ensure upskilling of Railway production manpower as well as technology upgrade of its own production capability. Two of the 1,200 locomotives have been earmarked for export, to test international market potential.

The logic, in the “Make in India” ecosystem, is that if Railways straightaway purchased from a technology vendor, its own manpower and production systems would not benefit.

How to use these engines?

Indian Railways is calling these high horsepower (9000 HP) locomotives “future workhorse” for freight operation. These locomotives are planned for use primarily on the Western dedicated freight corridor and on graded sections of Railways for hauling container freight trains at steep gradients and improve the average speed of such trains to around 50-60 kmph over the existing 20-25 kmph.

What about diesel engines?

India under the Modi government has taken the policy decision to gradually electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail network of around 66,000 km.

As a result, there is a move to slowly retire end-of-life diesel locos. However, Railways will keep a stock of around 2,000 high horsepower diesel locomotives for various needs, like contingencies, linking and other operations necessities.