Row over PhD of Kirit Somaiya’s son: What UGC rules say about the degree

Last week, questions were raised after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter to congratulate his son Neil for obtaining a PhD degree in Philosophy from the University of Mumbai.

Various student organisations, pointing out that the degree was awarded just over a year after PhD registration, demanded an inquiry into the process followed by Mumbai University.

Dr Neil Somaiya, yes My Son @NeilSomaiya is awarded PhD Doctorate by University of Mumbai on his Thesis "Impact of Social Media on Political Party Image……" @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/m9HJCTffC4 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 1, 2022

The university, on its part, clarified that Neil took admission in the PhD programme in 2017, based on which the duration of the degree’s completion was calculated.

The Indian Express takes a look at the existing and proposed University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations governing PhD.

UGC norms followed for awarding PhDs

The University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.PHIL./PH.D Degrees) Regulations, 2016 are followed by universities in awarding PhD degrees. While the regulations underwent two minor changes in 2018, the broad framework remains unchanged. The UGC will soon issue revised PhD regulations.

Duration of a PhD programme

The minimum duration in the existing regulations (2016) as well as in the proposed regulations is three years, including coursework from the date of admission. The maximum duration, in both cases, is six years. Extension beyond the above limits is allowed but the rules vary from one university to another.

Admission, registration

The time gap between admission and registration for PhD programmes varies. In some universities, after admission, the research scholar must submit a synopsis which will be placed before the research committee. The research scholar can register for PhD once the synopsis is approved. Also, in some cases, registration is allowed only after passing the coursework.

Advertisement

Mumbai University rules, which flow from the UGC regulations, say that the duration of a PhD programme is counted from day of admission (not registration) till the day of submission of thesis.

Usual time gap between submission of thesis and viva

Clause 9.9 of UGC Regulations 2016 mentions that the institution shall develop appropriate methods to complete the entire process of evaluation of PhD thesis within six months from the date of submission. The new regulations will make the arrangement clearer.

“The higher education institution concerned shall complete the entire process of evaluating a PhD thesis, including declaration of the viva-voce result, within a period of six months from the date of submission of the thesis under the new rules,” according to the proposed rules.

Advertisement

How long does it take for universities to grant degrees after viva?

Allegations that the BJP leader’s son was treated as a special case also stemmed from the fact that his viva voce was conducted little over a month after the submission of the thesis. And within a day of his viva, he received his degree.

Neil Somaiya worked hard 6 years to complete PhD Passed PhD Entrance Exam Sept 2016 Admitted Registered as PhD Student Sydenham College 2017 Subject

Social Media impact on Political Parties Submitted Thesis Aug 2022

Viva 30 Sept 2022 MumbaiUniversity Awarded PhD 1 Oct 2022 pic.twitter.com/eQxOryW2uZ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 13, 2022

Under the 2016 rules, to avoid putting scholars into hardships, universities can issue provisional certificates before the actual award of the PhD degree. Universities may grant the degrees in the ensuing convocation irrespective of the date of issuance of provisional certificate in a given academic year.

Overall, how long, usually, does a student take to complete a PhD degree?

While the minimum and maximum duration for completing a PhD degree are three and six years respectively, most students in STEM areas take about four years to complete the degree, according to serving and former UGC officials.

How will the new rules reduce the time required?

The new regulations say students who have completed a 4-year/8 semester bachelor’s degree programme with 75 per cent marks are eligible to take admission directly to the PhD programme without going through a master’s programme. Therefore, eligible students can save one year to get admission into PhD programmes.

Moreover, usually after submitting their PhD thesis, students are allowed to leave the university to take up employment in India or abroad. Currently, they have to show up in person for the viva-voce. However, to save time, the new regulations say that wherever required, viva-voce can be conducted online. For those who can be present physically, viva-voce will be in-person.