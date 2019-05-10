Toggle Menu
Explained: Round-the-year system of student assessment

Schools are supposed to take into account the performance in projects, as well as three tests conducted in the duration of the academic year, to objectively assess the all-round performance of the student.

Students after CBSE 10th Class first exam (Punjabi) at one of the Examination Centres in Sector 7 School in Chandigarh on Tuesday, March 05 2019. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) assessment system in class X revolves around the principle of round-the-year assessment.

Here, students are supposed to be tested throughout the year, along with their performance in “subject enrichment activities”, such as reading and writing activities for languages, contributing to the class magazine and mental mathematics quiz.

Class XII, on the other hand, has a practical component of 30 marks in the science subjects as well as psychology.

From 2020, CBSE is introducing a similar 20-mark component in mathematics.

These will be evaluated by an external examiner.

