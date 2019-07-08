Toggle Menu
Telling Numbers: Road accidents kill 400/day, 1/4th of them in UP & Tamil Naduhttps://indianexpress.com/article/explained/road-accidents-kill-400-day-1-4th-of-them-in-up-tamil-nadu-5819938/

Telling Numbers: Road accidents kill 400/day, 1/4th of them in UP & Tamil Nadu

The ministry also presented state-wise data. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of deaths in road accidents in each of the three years, followed by Tamil Nadu.

road accidents, road accidents India, road accidents Uttar Pradesh, road accidents tamil Nadu, India road accidents data, road accidents india, india road accidents, india news
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways presented the data in reply to a question about the number of accidents on national highways and expressways.

Road accidents in India killed between 1.46 lakh and 1.5 lakh people every year between 2015 and 2017, data tabled by the government in Parliament show. This works out to a daily average of 400 or more deaths in each of the three years.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways presented the data in reply to a question about the number of accidents on national highways and expressways. It said it analyses data for all roads, including national highways and expressways.

The ministry also presented state-wise data. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of deaths in road accidents in each of the three years, followed by Tamil Nadu. Together, these two states accounted for nearly one-fourth of all such deaths in the country in 2016 and 2017.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase
2 Union Budget 2019 live streaming
3 Budget 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Chidambaram calls budget insipid, terms Sitharaman speech as opaque