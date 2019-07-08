Telling Numbers: Road accidents kill 400/day, 1/4th of them in UP & Tamil Nadu

Road accidents in India killed between 1.46 lakh and 1.5 lakh people every year between 2015 and 2017, data tabled by the government in Parliament show. This works out to a daily average of 400 or more deaths in each of the three years.

Advertising

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways presented the data in reply to a question about the number of accidents on national highways and expressways. It said it analyses data for all roads, including national highways and expressways.

The ministry also presented state-wise data. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of deaths in road accidents in each of the three years, followed by Tamil Nadu. Together, these two states accounted for nearly one-fourth of all such deaths in the country in 2016 and 2017.