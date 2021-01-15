Quixplained: Where wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant needs work

During the Sydney Test between India and Australia, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped two rather simple catches of Australian batsman Will Pucovski, allowing him to score a half-century on his Test debut.

Pant was trolled on social media for his mistakes, but more importantly, Pucovski’s 100-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne gave Australia the required base for a good first innings total during the match.

Here’s a look at what Pant needs to do to improve his game