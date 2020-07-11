Explained: How does the Rewa Solar Power Plant match up to similar plants in India and abroad?

A view of 750 MW Solar Power Plant Project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, in Rewa. (PTI Photo) A view of 750 MW Solar Power Plant Project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, in Rewa. (PTI Photo)

The 750- megawatt Rewa solar Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 10). The solar plant was set up by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, a joint venture between Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited and the Centre’s Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project has also received Rs 138 crore financial assistance from the central government.

The plant consists of three solar power generating units that are located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside a 1,500-hectare solar park. Mahindra Renewables Pvt, Arinsun Clean Energy Pvt, and ACME Jaipur Solar Power Pvt are the three companies that bagged the mandate to build the three generating units, with a bulk of the equipment for it coming from China.

Is it the largest solar plant in Asia?

The 750-MW solar plant is quite large in terms of scale, and is expected to reduce the country’s emission drastically, by an amount equivalent to 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide annually. But while it is one of the largest single-site solar power plants in India, it is not the largest in Asia.

The distinction of the world’s second largest photovoltaic power station goes to the Bhadla Solar Park, with a capacity of 2,245 MW, in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan, and the Pavagada Solar Park in Tumkur district, Karnataka, which has a capacity of 2,050 MW. According to data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, there are nine solar plants that are bigger than the one at Rewa.

The Rewa solar power plant will supply power to Madhya Pradesh as well as the Delhi Metro. (PTI Photo) The Rewa solar power plant will supply power to Madhya Pradesh as well as the Delhi Metro. (PTI Photo)

What are the components of the plant?

The project has three units of 250 MW each. The process of reverse auction in bidding for projects was tried for first time in India for this project, with Mahindra Renewables, ACME Solar Holdings, and Solengeri Power emerging as the winners for the project’s three units at tariffs of Rs 2.979, Rs 2.970, and Rs 2.974, respectively, for the first year.

International Finance Corporation, a World Bank group company, has invested close to $440 million or Rs 2,800 crore in the project and Power Grid Corporation of India has developed the 220/400 KV inter-state transmission system under green corridor to facilitate evacuation of power from the project site to consumers.

The project has three units of 250 MW each. (PTI Photo) The project has three units of 250 MW each. (PTI Photo)

Who will buy power from the project?

This is the first solar project in India where different categories of customers have contracted to buy power — Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (which will get 76 per cent of the power from the plant) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC being an open access consumer). It is also the first project to get funding from The World Bank and Clean Technology Fund in India.

