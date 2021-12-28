Explained: Why are resident doctors protesting?

Even as cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are on the rise, thousands of resident doctors from medical college-associated hospitals have withdrawn from all services and have taken to streets demanding that NEET-PG counselling be conducted at the earliest.

Why are the doctors protesting?

Doctors who have completed their MBBS degree and internship have to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) to study for a particular specialisation such as medicine or surgery. This test usually takes place in January, but in November last year the National Board of Examination that conducts the test postponed it until further notice in view of the Covid-19 situation.

It was to be held in April but was further pushed to September when it was finally conducted. However, the counselling and admission process for the PG students, who work as junior residents alongside their training, could not begin due to a clutch of cases pending in the Supreme Court regarding the newly introduced quota for the economically weaker sections.

The doctors have been demanding that the Supreme Court fast-track the hearing and that the Union health ministry expedite the submission of a report on the chosen criteria of R 8 lakh annual income for eligibility of the quota.

How have the delays affected hospital services?

The junior residents, along with those who have completed their PG course and are appointed as senior residents, form the backbone of the services offered at big medical college-associated hospitals across the country. With those having completed their three years of PG training moving on to jobs as senior residents at the same or other hospitals, the lack of an incoming batch has resulted in one-third staff shortfall across such hospitals.

To make up for the shortfall, the existing doctors have been working between 100 to 120 – hour weeks at the height of the pandemic. The doctors say that they are exhausted and hence are demanding that the counselling be conducted at the earliest, especially with another wave of Covid-19 looming close.

The delays have also cost nearly 45,000 medical students one year of their education. They are still waiting to join the workforce.

Who all are participating in the protest?

The protest started nearly a month ago with resident doctors – both, junior and senior – withdrawing first from the OPD services, then routine care of patients in the ward and planned surgeries, and finally from the emergency services.

The services are being managed by the senior faculty members and consultants in the hospital. However, with a severe staff shortfall, hospitals have had to restrict admissions, cancel surgeries, and reduce the number of people being treated in the OPD.

The strike was paused for a week on the reassurance of the Union health minister but was resumed again on December 17. The doctors have since symbolically returned thalis, diyas, and flowers showered on them.

They have also given up their white coats to the authorities. The doctors were detained yesterday at ITO as they were marching towards the Supreme Court.

Which hospitals can I go to?

The emergency, as well as the routine clinics at big hospitals like Safdarjung, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge and associated hospitals, Lok Nayak, and Guru Teg Bahadur, are barely functioning. The doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have been staying away from the strike so far, but after violence on Monday, they have decided to stop routine services on Tuesday. The emergency services at the hospital will remain open.

Smaller non-medical college government hospitals are still functioning, although some like Swami Dayanand have decided to join the protest.

