Research: In stroke patients, outcomes for those with/without Covid

A public health worker walks to a tent to administer a Covid-19 test in Martinez, California. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

New research has compared health outcomes between stroke patients who also have Covid-19 and those who do not. It found that stroke patients who also have Covid-19 showed increased systemic inflammation, a more serious stroke severity and a much higher rate of death.

The research, from University of Alabama at Birmingham, is published in the journal Brain, Behavior & Immunity – Health.

It was a retrospective, observational study of 60 ischemic stroke patients admitted to UAB Hospital between late March and early May 2020. All patients were tested for Covid-19 at admission.

The researchers mined medical records for data on the patients’ age, gender and race; clinical variables; laboratory data, including complete blood counts, blood chemistry and coagulation tests; and outcomes, including death, length of hospital stay and condition at discharge.

Source: University of Alabama at Birmingham

