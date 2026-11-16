RERA at 10: How real estate body can protect homebuyers’ rights better

After a forum of homebuyers wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 that the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (informally known as the RERA Act), had not fulfilled its objectives in the 10 years since its passing, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on November 2 acknowledged the issue and told them that their suggestions would be “looked into”.

Officials in the Cabinet Secretariat then held a meeting with representatives of the homebuyers’ body, the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), on Thursday (November 12), indicating that the matter was being taken up at the highest levels of government.

Here’s what to know about some of the measures suggested.

Change of the line Ministry

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Under the 2016 Act, a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) was set up in each state and a national-level Central Advisory Council. The aim of the Act was to protect homebuyers’ interests, particularly in the case of delayed real estate projects and broken promises by builders. On the other hand, the Act also provided for the promotion of the sector.

In their letter to the Prime Minister, the FPCE, which had been instrumental in the campaign to pass RERA, said that a fundamental change was required. As of now, the subject is handled by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). They suggested that the promotion of the real estate sector remain with MoHUA, but the protection of homebuyers be brought under the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Set up National Appellate Tribunal for Real Estate

Then, they suggested that a National Appellate Tribunal for Real Estate, along the lines of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, be set up to replace the State Appellate Tribunals under the Act today.

“The same provision of a central Act is today read differently from State to State, so that a homebuyer’s rights depend on where he happened to buy. A single appellate forum would build one body of RERA law for the whole country, as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and the National Green Tribunal have done in their fields. The existing tier has also never been properly constituted: several States have had no Chairperson or Members at all, and one State Tribunal lacked the quorum to pass any order,” they suggested.

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Make the agreement for sale a part of the Act

As of now, the agreement for sale (AFS) is covered by the Rules under the Act, which FPCE says leads to it being diluted. They suggested that the AFS be included in a Schedule to the Act, making it a binding statutory document.

“The Secretary of the Ministry recorded his concern in January 2024 over ‘the very relevance of having a model AFS when builders are deviating from it’. A model that may be departed from is no protection at all; placing the Agreement in a Schedule closes that route,” FPCE said in a statement on Sunday (November 15).

Give homebuyers a statutory exit option

While the Act provides an exit route under Section 18, it only covers the circumstances caused by the developer. The forum suggested that there should be a provision for exit in case a buyer has to withdraw for his or her own reason, including the loss of employment and the death of an earning member of the family.

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“A developer in distress may approach the National Company Law Tribunal; a family in distress has nowhere to go. FPCE proposed that cancellation within one year of booking carry a full refund within one month, and thereafter a refund of the full amount together with interest at the State Bank of India savings account rate, no questions asked,” they said.

Compensation to all allottees without filing complaint

As of now, the compensation is given to the homebuyer who files a complaint, fights the case for years, and then gets an order in his favour, the forum said.

“The overwhelming majority never do, and a promoter can therefore treat compensation as a modest and predictable cost of business and price it into the project before a brick is laid. FPCE proposed that where a project is delayed or deficient, compensation become payable to every allottee automatically,” the forum said.

They suggested that if the project is delayed or deficient, the promoter should give a complete list of allottees to the RERA, which should then write to all of them seeking bank details for disbursement of compensation.