Republic Day parade 2023 has an Egypt contingent: Which other foreign contingents have participated earlier?

In today’s (January 26) Republic Day parade, among the various marching contingents from the Indian armed forces and paramilitary regiments, there was also one foreign contingent, from Egypt. Representing the main branches of the Egyptian armed forces, 144 soldiers participated in India’s 74th Republic Day parade. Notably, Egyptian president Abdeh Fattah El-Sisi is this year’s chief guest for the parade.

Led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy, the Egyptian contingent was only the fourth foreign marching contingent in the history of India’s Republic Day parades. Here’s a brief timeline of other contingents.

France: 35th Infantry Regiment Regiment, 2016

The first-ever foreign marching contingent in India’s R-Day parade, the 76-member French contingent was followed by a military band which played classic French military tunes. Maj Gen Rajesh Sahai, the Chief of Staff Delhi Area of the Indian Army, had then said the parade was evolving and that a foreign contingent should be a regular affair.

Led by Lt Col Paul Bury, the contingent was from one of the oldest regiments in the French army, dating as far back as 1604. 2016 saw then France President Francois Hollande as the chief guest.

UAE: Presidential Guard, 2017

A 149-member of the UAE Presidential Guard was accompanied by a 35-member strong armed forces band. Led by Brigadier Obaid Al-Zahumi, the marching contingent accompanied Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was the Crown Prince of the 68th Republic Day parade.

Bangladesh: Bangladesh Armed Forces, 2021

A 122-member marching contingent marched past cheering crowds along Rajpath. Led by Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies, Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman, the contingent represented all three branches of Bangladesh’s armed forces.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Liberation War, the marching contingent accompanied a band which played the song of “Shono Ekti Mujibur-er theke lokkho Mujibur” (From one Mujibur there rose lakhs of Mujibur – referring to Bangladesh’s founding father, Mujibur Rahman). Although, 2021 did not have a chief guest due to Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions.