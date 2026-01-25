Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors at Republic Day Parade: History, role, significance of the Army’s animals wing

Along with the traditional dog contingent, more animals will represent the Army's Remount and Veterinary Corps at the Republic Day Parade this time. Here's why.

Republic DayThe Remount and Veterinary Corps is one of the oldest branches of the Indian Army, tracing its foundation to the Stud Department established in Bengal in 1779. (Special arrangement)

At the annual Republic Day parades, the Indian Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) are generally represented by the dog squad. This year, in a first, other animals will also be part of the parade.

Making the moment even more significant in the 247-year history of the Corps, the contingent will march under the leadership of a woman officer, Captain Harshita Raghav, one of the first women inducted into the RVC in 2023.

What does the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) do?

The RVC is a specialised Corps of the Indian Army responsible for the breeding, rearing, and training of Army animals, including horses, mules and Army dogs. It ensures the operational readiness of these animals for combat, reconnaissance, and logistics, particularly in high-altitude and difficult terrain, while also providing veterinary care and supporting counter-terrorism operations.

The RVC is one of the oldest branches of the Indian Army, tracing its foundation to the Stud Department established in Bengal in 1779. After periodic reorganisations — from Army Veterinary Corps (India) in 1920 to Indian Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1950 — it was formally established as the Remount and Veterinary Corps in 1960. The Corps motto is ‘Pashu Seva Asmakam Dharma (Service to animals is our duty)’.

The RVC has played a vital role in all conflicts before and after Independence, including the First and Second World Wars. In 1989, the Corps, headquartered in Meerut, was awarded the President’s Flag for its meritorious service.

The RVC’s contribution to logistics is crucial. Mules continue to be a reliable and cost-effective means of transporting essential military supplies in difficult and high-altitude areas, where vehicles or aircraft cannot reach. Meanwhile, Army dogs are equipped with specialised skills, including explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster and avalanche rescue, search missions, and combat roles.

Apart from military duties, the RVC is also involved in strengthening military diplomacy by providing horse riding training under the NCC, veterinary assistance in remote areas, participation in United Nations missions and providing trained animals to friendly countries.

The Republic day contingent this year and its significance

The RVC will for the first time present a specially curated animal contingent at the Parade, highlighting its vital operational role as a force multiplier in difficult terrains. The contingent will also underscore the enduring bond between soldiers and animals in safeguarding the nation.

Leading the contingent will be Bactrian camels, inducted for animal transport in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Adapted to extreme cold and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and negotiate steep gradients and sandy terrain, supporting logistics and mounted patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Camel Republic Day The camels during a rehearsal for the parade. (Special arrangement)

They will be followed by indigenous Zanskar ponies from Ladakh, known for exceptional endurance at high altitudes and sub-zero temperatures. Despite their small stature, these ponies carry loads of 40 to 60 kilograms over long distances and are employed for logistics and patrol duties in high Himalayan regions, including Siachen.

Army Dogs, the more experienced participants, will be at the rear of the contingent. The RVC has recently (2023-2025) inducted indigenous dog breeds such as Mudhol, Rampur, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam as part of the indigenous breeds drive, after the Mudhol Hound became the first Indian breed formally taken up by the RVC in 2016. The contingent will also feature four raptors.

How are officers inducted into the RVC?

Candidates who have a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) from a recognised university (with internship completed) can apply to join RVC as Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officers. The age limit is between 21 and 32 years and the recruitment process involves a shortlisting on the basis of the application and marks, followed by an SSB interview and a medical test. Post this, the selected candidates are trained at Meerut and commissioned as Captains in the Indian Army.

The first batch of women officers was inducted in RVC 2023, with four women commissioned into the corps. Captain Harshita Raghav, who will lead the R Day parade, is from this batch.

Republic Day Captain Harshita Yadav. (Special arrangement)

Some examples of active participation of the Corps in operations

RVC units were actively involved in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. During the Kargil conflict, the corps was closely involved in ensuring operational requirements of animal transport at far-flung posts were met efficiently. More recently, the Corp was active during the Wayanad floods in August 2024, and the Himachal and Uttarakhand floods last year.

Many of the animals, particularly, the highly specialised trained dogs, have been known to lay down their lives in the call of duty.

In 2024, Kent, a six-year-old Labrador, died while shielding her handler from a terrorist encounter.

In another operation, the Indian army lost their K-9 dog Phantom of 9 Paras SF in a terrorist gunfire in J&K’s Akhnoor district. Mansi and Axel are other martyrs from this corps of “silent warriors.”

Phantom and Kent have also been conferred gallantry awards for their supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Sunanda Mehta
Sunanda Mehta

Sunanda Mehta is the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Pune.

 

