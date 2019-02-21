Report flags gap in India mobile usage: 80% men, 59% women

Indian women are 26% less likely than Indian men to own a mobile phone, and 56% less likely to use mobile Internet, according to the findings of a new report by Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), a London-based global trade body representing 750 operators with over 350 companies. While the 2019 Mobile Gender Gap Report found that 80% of women in low- and middle-income countries are now mobile owners, the gender gap in mobile ownership is not closing. In such countries, women remain 10% less likely than men to own a mobile phone, and 23% less likely than men to use mobile Internet. The mobile gender gap is widest in South Asia, where women are 28% less likely than men to own a mobile device and 58% less likely to use the mobile Internet.

While 80% women own mobiles in low- and middle-income countries, it is 59% among India women. That compares with 80% of Indian men who are mobile owners.

“We are seeing significantly increased mobile access for women, however in an increasingly connected world, women are still being left behind,” Mats Granryd, GSMA director general, said in a statement. “While mobile connectivity is spreading quickly, it is not spreading equally. Unequal access to mobile technology threatens to exacerbate the inequalities women already experience.”

The statement said the GSMA found that closing the gender gaps in mobile ownership and usage represents a substantial commercial opportunity for the mobile industry. Over the next five years, low- and middle-income countries could gain an estimated additional $140 billion in mobile industry revenue if operators could close these gender gaps by 2023. The GSMA also found that closing the mobile gender gap could be an important driver of economic growth. These markets could also add an additional $700 billion in GDP growth by 2023, it said.

Tip for Reading List | The Ripper’s Victims: Untold Story

British historian Hallie Rubenhold has written some of the most fascinating stories about women in early modern Europe: the history of an 18th century annual ‘guide book’ of the names and ‘specialities’ of London’s prostitutes, including “some of (its) funniest, rudest and most surreal entries”; the story of the Worsleys, the most sensational saga of sex, scandal, and divorce in 18th century England; and the adventures of Henrietta Lightfoot, “a young Englishwoman fleeing from a dishonourable past in London”. Later this month, Rubenhold releases her latest: The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper.

All accounts of perhaps the best known serial killer of all time describe him as a man who murdered “prostitutes”. But what if, asks Rubenhold, virtually everything that we have ever known about Polly Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Kate Eddowes and Mary Jane Kelly, the so-called canonical five who were killed by the mysterious “Whitechapel Murderer” between August and November 1888, turned out to be largely untrue?

The focus of The Five, Rubenhold says, “is entirely on the women and not on their murderer”. The first “full-length biography to explore and contextualise the lives of the five victims of Jack the Ripper” promises to “completely change”, according to the book’s publicity material, “the narrative of the Ripper murders”.

A review of the book in The Guardian has described it as a “landmark study”, and “an angry and important work of historical detection, calling time on the misogyny that has fed the Ripper myth”. Rubenhold follows the grimly similar lives of the five women who were “born into hardship, moved from the briefest of childhoods into a cycle of childbearing, alcohol dependence, poverty, emotional despair and homelessness”, living and dying in hell — mostly because they were born female, and “their worth was compromised before they had even attempted to prove it”.