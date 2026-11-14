From 50 cars to 5: How the new Rent-A-Cab scheme could change your cab options

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed overhauling the Rent-A-Cab scheme to make cab rental businesses easier to start and operate. It also promises customers improved safety and grievance redressal systems.

The new scheme, set to launch in 2027, will replace the existing Rent-A-Cab scheme, 1989, and will cover private cab services at airports, railway stations, metro stations, bus terminals, tourist spots and other public spaces.

The scheme does not cover cab services provided by cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, and is limited only to operators who own vehicles.

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The state transport authorities will be the implementing agency for the scheme and will have lower entry barriers and simpler licensing to support smaller businesses