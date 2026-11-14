From 50 cars to 5: How the new Rent-A-Cab scheme could change your cab options

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays... Read More
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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed overhauling the Rent-A-Cab scheme to make cab rental businesses easier to start and operate. It also promises customers improved safety and grievance redressal systems.
The new scheme, set to launch in 2027, will replace the existing Rent-A-Cab scheme, 1989, and will cover private cab services at airports, railway stations, metro stations, bus terminals, tourist spots and other public spaces.
The scheme does not cover cab services provided by cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, and is limited only to operators who own vehicles.
The state transport authorities will be the implementing agency for the scheme and will have lower entry barriers and simpler licensing to support smaller businesses
We explain the benefits for cab operators and the passengers in the scheme.
For proprietors: ease of doing business
The revised guidelines will reduce the barriers to entry for cab proprietors.
The scheme reduces the minimum number of vehicles a business needs to start operations from 50 currently to five, with at least two cabs per site of operation, according to the scheme draft published by MoRTH available for public comments.
Eligible vehicles under the scheme, however, must not have completed nine years from the date of first registration.
The draft also says operators may offer cabs with or without drivers, allowing potential customers to hail and drive cars on their own from airports, railway stations and tourist sites.
Under the current scheme, the operator is required to have branches in five tourist cities to start operations. The draft reduces this requirement to one branch.
The ministry has proposed a single state-wide licensing system at a uniform fee of Rs 25,000, which will replace the separate main and branch licenses required under the earlier scheme.
Licences issued under the Rent a Cab scheme, 1989, will continue to remain valid until their expiry date and can be renewed under the new scheme.
The new scheme also mandates a timely approval system for securing and renewing licenses within 60 days. States will also have a 30-day window to approve on the operator’s application to add or remove cabs or places of operation.
To reduce paperwork, the scheme also provides for electronic VAHAN registers and automatic data retrieval for compliance.
Eligible drivers under the scheme would need to secure police verification, while their welfare must be assured under the guidelines provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020.
For passengers: safety and grievance redressal
The scheme also makes several provisions for ensuring passenger safety.
Under the revised scheme, the operator should have at least one customer care centre accessible via telephone day and night. They must clearly provide these details on their website.
The revised scheme also provides insurance coverage for the passengers or renters. The licensing authority should consider whether an applicant has obtained a comprehensive policy of insurance — including coverage of the renter, driver or any other occupant of the motor cab — before granting or renewing the license.
Cabs must enable location tracking and first-aid kits, along with emergency repairs and towing. It also advises child restraint systems as optional.
“It shall be the duty of every renter, to ensure that the vehicle location and tracking device is functional at all times and immediately inform the licensee in case the vehicle location and tracking device is defective or non-functional,” according to the draft scheme.
The vehicle should not be listed in the National Crime Records Bureau police criminal database. Specified serious offences involving a cab or operator-provided driver will also reduce the operator’s licence validity.
“The scheme provides for fairer enforcement and an easier appeals system. The operators will get time to correct non-material violations before suspension or revocation is considered. An appellate mechanism with electronic hearings is also introduced under this,” said a MoRTH official.