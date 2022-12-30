Remote voting for migrants proposal: What are RVMs, how they will work

While discussions within the Election Commission to enable remote voting by migrants are not new, the poll body has this week come out with a plan to test its latest proposal to help domestic migrants cast their ballots for their home constituencies, from polling stations in the cities they work in.

The EC spelled out its plan in a letter to political parties on December 28, asking them to attend a demonstration of the prototype Remote Voting Machine (RVM) on January 16, 2023 and send in their comments by January 31, 2023.

Why the need for remote voting?

Though voter turnout has increased over the years since the first few general elections after Independence when it hovered around 50%, the last three Lok Sabha polls have seen an average of one-third of registered voters sit out the elections. In its letter to parties, the EC expressed concern over the stagnation in voter turnout. In 2019, 67.40% of the 91.20 crore registered electors voted, slightly higher than 66.44% in 2014. In 2009, the turnout was 58.21%.

The EC letter said it was concerned that about 30 crore electors were not exercising their franchise, as well as about the differential voter turnout in different states and UTs.

One of the reasons, according to the EC, was internal migration that took electors away from their home constituencies. Electors can have their names added to the electoral rolls of the constituency they ordinarily reside in, but many chose to retain the Voter ID from their home constituencies for various reasons. Hearing a petition on the alleged denial of voting opportunities to migrants, the Supreme Court had in 2015 directed the EC to explore options for remote voting.

The EC had formed a committee of officers to come up with solutions for remote voting in 2016, however, there were several unanswered questions. The term domestic migrant was not defined and counted in a central database. The EC letter pointed out that the Registrar General of India, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry and the National Sample Survey Organisation had different meanings of “migrant”. The 2011 Census says 45.36 crore Indians or 37% of the population are “migrants” and 75% of these migrants moved due to marriage or other family-related reasons.

While the committee had considered options of internet voting, proxy voting, early voting and postal ballots for migrants, it did not eventually end up recommending these. The committee recommended the creation of a robust electoral roll. Now, the EC has come up with a technological solution to the problem.

What is the current proposal for remote voting?

Working with the Electronics Corporation of India, a company under the Department of Atomic Energy, the EC has come up with a prototype Remote Voting Machine (RVM), which is a modified version of the existing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The RVM will be able to handle 72 constituencies in a single remote polling booth. The special remote polling booths would be set up in different states when elections are on in the home state of migrants. The EC proposed using this in a State Assembly election as a pilot so internal migrants within a state can cast their ballots.

The remote voter will have to pre-register for the facility by applying online or offline with the Returning Officer of the home constituency. The special polling stations would then be set up in the places of current residence of the remote voters. The RVM is a standalone and non-networked system, the EC said in its concept note. Instead of a paper ballot sheet, the RVM would have a dynamic ballot display that can change with the selection of different constituencies.

The system would have a device similar to the VVPAT so voters can verify their votes. The units will save the number of votes for each candidate for each of the constituencies, to be tallied on counting day. The results would then be shared with the home RO.

How will the EC keep the process secure?

According to the EC, the RVM, like the EVM, would not be connected to the internet. The RO in the remote location will load the symbols of candidates into the unit using a laptop. These laptops, an EC source said, would not be connected to the internet. Representatives of political parties and candidates would be invited to be present when the symbols are loaded onto the unit. The symbols would be visible on a display unit for all to see.

What has the Opposition said so far?

The EC has given political parties till January 31, 2023 to respond to its invitation for comments. The suggestions’ form includes questions on how the Model Code of Conduct should be implemented in the remote constituencies, how domestic migrants should be identified and how a secure environment can be provided.

Some political leaders, however, did not wait to react to the announcement. Soon after the EC’s announcement, Congress communications head, Jairam Ramesh, released a statement on December 29 saying the party called on the EC to restore trust in the electoral system.

Citing the recent Gujarat Assembly elections, Ramesh alleged “suspicious voting” of 10%-12% of the votes polled being cast in the last hour of polling. He said if this “suspicious” pattern was extended to multi-constituency remote voting, it would undermine confidence in the system.

Advertisement

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray responded to Ramesh’s tweet on December 30, saying the EC’s proposal was, ad hoc, baseless and without logic. He said the EC itself had admitted there was no migrants’ database available.