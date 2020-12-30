Jio towers vandalised in Punjab: Calls likely to face congestion

With power supply to Jio’s towers being disconnected, the immediate impact is likely to be felt on calls and internet data speed in the region.

The disruption in telecom services offered by Reliance Jio Infocomm continued in Punjab as protesting groups cut power connection to additional towers owned by the operator and continued to block the repair of vandalised towers.

What has been vandalised?

Of the 9,000 tower sites that Jio has in the state, power supply to roughly 1,800 had been either cut off or been disconnected by protesting groups as of Tuesday.

How does this impact Jio services in the state?

With power supply to Jio’s towers being disconnected, the immediate impact is likely to be felt on calls and internet data speed in the region. On an average, a mobile cell phone tower can provide connectivity to users up to 75 km away. However, for the mobile signal to be strong enough, multiple tower sites are installed in a region so that the maximum distance between a cell site and a mobile phone is kept limited between 25-35 km. Jio has around 14 million subscribers in the state. With about 1,800 of these towers being vandalised, the load of the rest of subscribers of the company is likely to shift on to the other towers in the vicinity of that tower. This, in turn, may impact the quality of calls and the internet data speed in the region. The impact is also likely to be felt on services of other providers since calls landing on and originating from Jio’s networks may face congestion due to lesser number of cell sites. Apart from voice calls, the low number of cell sites is likely to hit internet speeds.