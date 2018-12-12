Reading the elections 2018 verdict: Key takeaways from Rajasthan

For Congress: Better candidates may have got bigger win

Anti-incumbency: Rajasthan has swung between the BJP and Congress since the BJP government of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat completed its term in 1998. There was also significant anti-incumbency that provided the Congress campaign with important tailwind.

Seat selection: That said, the Congress could have done much better than the majority it has barely managed, had it distributed tickets better. A better selection of candidates could have helped harness better the mood of anti-incumbency — as is evident from the fact that nearly two dozen seats have gone to candidates outside the two major parties.

Unclear CM choice: Fielding both former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Sachin Pilot deepened the factionalism in the party, which was reflected in the distribution of tickets.

For BJP: Infighting, incumbency lethal together

Poor Optics: The perception of differences between the state leadership (Vasundhara Raje) and the central leadership (Amit Shah) is bad optics in an election. The rancour over the state unit chief eroded the political capital of the CM.

Internal tussle:That the ruling establishment remained divided between the loyalists of the CM and those who profess loyalty to the RSS weakened the BJP. A whisper campaign by detractors is always difficult to erase towards the end of a government’s tenure.

The task ahead: Managing factions, keeping promises immediate goals

2019 ahead: Congress leadership will expect the state to deliver a good number of Lok Sabha seats. Striking the right social equation will be key, and adequate representation to all influential caste groups in the Assembly very important.

Payouts loom: The farm crisis must be addressed, the promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days honoured, and Rs 5,000 per month unemployment allowance given. All are formidable fiscal challenges.

Many factions: Addressing factional issues will be a challenge: Ashok Gehlot, CP Joshi, Girija Vyas and Sachin Pilot will all be in the Assembly.