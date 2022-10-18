Reading India’s ‘hunger’ score

Last week, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe released the latest edition of the Global Hunger Index report. It ranked India 107th out of 121 countries that could be ranked and 136 countries that were assessed. For 15 countries, individual scores could not be calculated and ranks could not be determined owing to a lack of data.

The Indian government responded by summarily dismissing the report, calling it “misinformation” and part of a “consistent effort” to “taint India’s image”.

Global Hunger Index

In common parlance, “hunger” implies discomfort due to a lack of food. However, the GHI is a more complex measure. It uses four separate measures to “capture the multidimensional nature of hunger”. These multiple measures have been used in the index since its inception in 2006. The last update to the methods came in 2015.

The four measures are:

Undernourishment: the share of the population whose caloric intake is insufficient. This is closest to the everyday notion of hunger. This makes up 1/3 of the GHI score.

Child stunting: the share of children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition; this makes up 1/6 of the GHI score.

Child wasting: the share of children under the age of five who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition; this makes up 1/6 of the GHI score.

Child mortality: the share of children who die before their fifth birthday, reflecting in part the fatal mix of inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments. This makes up 1/3 of the GHI score.

The overall score is placed on a 100-point scale. The lower the score, the better the country has performed.

What GHI 2022 says

A score of 20 to 34.9 is pegged in the “serious” category and this is where India finds itself with a total score of 29.1. (see Charts).

Typically, GHI ranks and scores are not comparable from one year to another. That’s because data are often revised, and the methodology changes over time. However, each year, the report provides data for three reference years, making the data comparable, to provide a trend for different countries.

The results are summarised in the charts alongside. India has made significant improvements in under-5 mortality and even child stunting has improved somewhat. However, the proportion of the undernourished population has gone up over the past few years.

In child wasting, India has slid back to a level worse than what it was three decades ago, according to the report. Worse, at over 19 per cent, India’s child wasting is the worst of all countries in the world.

Government criticism

This is the second year running that the government has criticised the GHI report. The official release issued on October 15 flagged three key issues.

First, the government has claimed that a “consistent effort” is yet again visible “to taint India’s image as a nation that does not fulfill the food security and nutritional requirements of its population”.

Second, it has questioned the methodology of GHI, claiming that “misinformation seems to be the hallmark” of the annually released report. There are three sub-parts to the government’s contention:

THAT GHI uses “an erroneous measure of hunger”. In other words, it defines hunger in terms of other variables beyond the lack of food;

THAT 3 out of the 4 variables used are related to children, and as such, cannot be representative of the entire population; and

THAT the fourth indicator, the proportion of the undernourished population, is “based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3,000”.

Third, the government details how it has been providing additional free-of-cost foodgrains to 80 crore Indians since March 2020, over and above their entitlements.

How justified is it?

The government did indeed ramp up free provisioning of basic foodgrains (rice or wheat) during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, researchers argue that India’s GHI score could have been worse had it not been for this assistance. This is because the pandemic hit the poor hard in an economy that was already losing its growth momentum over the three previous years.

Dipa Sinha, assistant professor at Ambedkar University and a long-time researcher on food security, said that other evidence, for instance MGNREGA, points to extreme stress. Also, according to Sinha, when it comes to nutrition and food security, quantity of foodgrains only goes so far.

“A small child does not need huge quantities of food; rather a well-proportioned meal that caters to her nutritional needs,” Sinha said.

Three children indicators

Several experts said that studies going back decades show that child malnutrition and mortality data are extremely sensitive indicators of how the whole population is doing on nutrition. Also, they said, it makes sense to track children because malnutrition that sets in in childhood is very difficult to reverse in adulthood.

Measuring “hunger”

Health experts said that the use of the word ‘hunger’ — which suggests a shortage of food — can certainly be questioned. However, they said, even if one calls it the “Global Nutrition Index” or something similar, India’s position on it will not change.

Several experts including Sinha pointed out that the authenticity of the data per se cannot be questioned, because it is from India’s own data sets.

Sinha also said that the FAQs on the GHI website clarify that GHI uses the prevalence of undernourishment (PoU) metric, which is “based primarily on data officially reported by the member countries, including India”.

‘Tainting’ India

On the allegation that the GHI was intended to “taint” India, experts pointed out that the index started as early as in 2006. Nor is it an India-specific survey; 136 countries are involved. Also, India has been a laggard when it comes to nutrition. In 2012, when faced with similar findings, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had acknowledged that “malnutrition” was “a matter of national shame”.