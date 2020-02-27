Follow Us:
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Rajya Sabha polls: 55 seats, and the parties that vacate them

51 of these states will fall vacant on different dates in April due to retirement of sitting members, while four are already vacant.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2020 5:14:44 am
51 of these states will fall vacant on different dates in April due to retirement of sitting members, while four are already vacant.

The Election Commission has announced elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 17 states. As reported in The Indian Express, 51 of these states will fall vacant on different dates in April due to retirement of sitting members, while four are already vacant. The latter four include one in Odisha (a BJD member who has won a Lok Sabha seat), two in Assam held by former Congress members who are now in BJP, and one in Haryana held by a former INLD member who joined the BJP before the Assembly elections there.

In the table, a look at the current holding pattern of the 55 Rajya Sabha seats going to polls.

 

