Rajnath vows to reach Gilgit-Baltistan: where is this place that is illegally occupied by Pakistan?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (October 27) said India had “only just begun walking north”, and the journey would end when “we…reach the remaining parts (of PoK), Gilgit and Baltistan”. This, he said, would “implement the resolution passed unanimously by India’s Parliament on February 22, 1994”.

What and where is Gilgit-Baltistan?

Gilgit-Baltistan or G-B is the northernmost territory administered by Pakistan, providing the country’s only territorial frontier, and thus a land route, with China, where it meets the Xinjiang Autonomous Region. To G-B’s west is Afghanistan, to its south is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and to the east, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As far as India is concerned, G-B is Indian territory, part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir that acceded to India in full after Independence, and which has been under illegal Pakistani occupation.

What is the history of this region?

Gilgit was part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, but it was ruled directly by the British, who had taken it on lease in 1935 from Hari Singh, the Hindu ruler of the Muslim-majority state.

On October 22, 1947, with Hari Singh dithering on accession to India, Pashtun tribal militiamen along with Pakistani forces poured into the Kashmir Valley and marched towards Srinagar in accordance with a plan known as Operation Gulmarg. On the way, the lashkars engaged in massive plunder and looting in Baramulla.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession with India on October 26, 1947. The Indian Army then landed in the Kashmir Valley and began an operation to push back the Pakistani invaders.

OK, but what was happening in Gilgit?

In Gilgit meanwhile, a rebellion had broken out against Hari Singh. On November 1, a local political outfit called Revolutionary Council of Gilgit-Baltistan proclaimed the independent state of Gilgit-Baltistan.

On November 15, this group declared that it was acceding to Pakistan, which accepted the accession and announced that the region would be governed under the Frontier Crimes Regulation, a law that the British had promulgated to keep control over the restive tribal areas of the Northwest of Empire.

The British had raised a small force called the Gilgit Scouts in the region. Its job was to guard Gilgit, ostensibly on behalf of the Maharaja, but its real purpose was to help the British administer the Gilgit Agency, which lay on the frontier of what was then the Soviet-British Great Game territory.

In August 1947, after the British returned Gilgit to Hari Singh, the Maharaja sent his representative, Brigadier Ghansar Singh, as Governor of Gilgit. But the Gilgit Scouts, who were led by a British Major named William Alexander Brown, rose in rebellion.

On November 1, 1947, Maj. Brown took Governor Ghansar Singh into protective custody, and raised the Pakistani flag at his headquarters. The Gilgit Scouts then moved to take over Baltistan, which was part of Ladakh at the time, and captured Skardu, Kargil, and Dras. Indian forces, however, took back Kargil and Dras in August 1948.

Following the India-Pakistan ceasefire of January 1, 1949, Pakistan in April that year entered into an agreement with the “provisional government” of the so-called “Azad Jammu & Kashmir” — parts that had been occupied by Pakistani troops and irregulars — to take over its defence and foreign affairs. Under this agreement, the so-called “AJK” government also ceded administration of Gilgit-Baltistan to Pakistan.

What is the region’s current status?

Though Pakistan, like India, links G-B’s fate to that of Kashmir, its administrative arrangements are different from those in PoK. While PoK has its own Constitution that sets out its powers and their limits vis-à-vis Pakistan, G-B has been ruled mostly by executive fiat. Until 2009, the region was simply called Northern Areas.

It got its present name only with the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Order, 2009, which replaced the Northern Areas Legislative Council (NALC) with the Legislative Assembly. The NALC was an elected body, but had no more than an advisory role to the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas, who ruled from Islamabad. The Legislative Assembly is only a slight improvement. It has 24 directly elected members and nine nominated ones.

In 2018, the then PML(N) government passed an order centralising even the limited powers granted to the Assembly, a move linked to the need for greater control over land and other resources for the infrastructure projects then being planned under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The order was challenged, and in 2019, the Pakistan Supreme Court repealed it and asked the Imran Khan government to replace it with governance reforms. This was not done. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court extended its jurisdiction to G-B, and made arrangements for a caretaker government until the next Legislative Assembly elections.

The last polls were held in July 2015, and the Assembly’s five-term ended in July 2020. Fresh elections could not be held because of the pandemic.

On November 1, 2020, then Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government would give the region “provisional provincial status”. That has not yet happened — if and when that happens, G-B will become the fifth province of Pakistan.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Shaurya Diwas celebrations, in Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla is also seen. (PTI Photo) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Shaurya Diwas celebrations, in Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla is also seen. (PTI Photo)

How does India see these developments?

India’s position has been clear and consistent — that the entire former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India. India has objected to the plan to make G-B a province of Pakistan and has asserted on several occasions in the recent past that it would take control of G-B.

On March 11, 2020, the government told Parliament that India’s “consistent and principled position, as also enunciated in the Parliament resolution adopted unanimously by both Houses on 22 February 1994, is that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and shall be an integral part of India”.

It said that the “Government monitors all developments taking place in the territories of India including in territories that are under illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan.”

What do the people in G-B want?

The people of G-B have been demanding for years that it be made a part of Pakistan, so that they get the same constitutional rights that Pakistanis have.

These people are physically and culturally far removed from India, and have very little connect with India. Some have in the past demanded a merger with PoK, but the people of G-B have no real connect with Kashmir either. They belong to several non-Kashmiri ethnicities, and speak various languages, none of these Kashmiri.

A majority of the estimated 1.5 million G-B residents are Shias. There is anger against Pakistan for unleashing extremist sectarian militant groups that target Shias, and for dictating over the use of their natural resources, but the predominant sentiment is that all this will improve once they are part of the Pakistani federation. There is a small movement for independence, but it has very little traction.