Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna row: How a resolution is passed, decoded

At the heart of the controversy over Assembly proceedings on withdrawing Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna is the term ‘resolution’ and procedures governing its passage in the House.

A resolution is essentially a proposal, which can be moved by any member of the House or the government, drafted in a manner which conveys the decision of the House on any subject.

Resolutions moved by private members are called Private Members’ Resolutions, and those moved by Ministers are called Government Resolutions. The one on the 1984 riots is the former. “Under Rule 89, a private member has to give notice of his resolution at least 12 days in advance to the Assembly Secretary… However, the Speaker can allow shorter notice,” the rules state.

The AAP has been using this clause to claim that the original resolution, circulated among all 70 MLAs, did not have the part on Rajiv, so that is the one that would have gone into Assembly records.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, authorised to decide admissibility of a resolution, said the part about Rajiv would have become a part of the resolution only if the MLA had moved it as an amendment. Amendments become part of original resolutions after voting.

But Assembly officials dispute this claim, saying that to expunge the part, AAP will have to move a fresh resolution as the printed copy of the resolution contains the demand to take back the Bharat Ratna. “The entire resolution, which was read out, was adopted. There was no amendment. There are two ways to overturn it. One is to pass a fresh resolution. The other one requires the Speaker to get the resolution edited by ordering the assembly secretariat under Rule 293 (Speaker’s decision not to be questioned),” official sources said.