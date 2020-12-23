Explained: Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Delhi’s Covid vaccine storage hub

Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in New Delhi (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

With India moving closer towards getting the vaccine against Covid-19, preparations are at full swing at the Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, which will be the biggest storage facility for the vaccine, once it arrives.

The 650-bed hospital located in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, has been identified as the city’s first storage facility for the vaccine.

Where in the hospital will be the vaccine stored?

The hospital has identified a two-storey building that will store the vaccine, as and when it arrives. The building is spread over 5,000 square feet. The hospital is in the process of completing the civil and electrical works.

And by when is the work expected to be completed?

As per the hospital administration, the entire work of the building will be completed in the next 7-10 days.

What facilities for freezers and cold chain equipment will the facility have?

As per the initial plan, 90 deep freezers will be brought to the hospital for the storage facility. However, the number can be increased as per the requirement. There will be two sets of cold chain equipment for the storage.

The vaccines can be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius; some need colder temperatures of minus 15 to minus 25 degrees Celsius.

