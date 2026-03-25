Railways’ stricter cancellation rules explained: Why you must cancel earlier for better refunds

The Ministry of Railways has tightened train ticket cancellation rules, sharply reducing refunds for cancellations made closer to the time of departure. It has also announced that passengers will now be able to change their boarding point up to 30 minutes before the train’s departure.

What are the new train ticket cancellation rules?

Under the new rules, if a ticket is cancelled up to eight hours before a train’s departure, the passenger will not receive any refund. If a ticket is cancelled between eight and 24 hours before departure, 50% of the fare will be refunded, and the remainder will be deducted as a cancellation charge.

For cancellations made between 24 and 72 hours before departure, 75% of the fare will be refunded.

If a ticket is cancelled more than 72 hours in advance, only a minimum flat cancellation charge will apply, and the remaining amount will be refunded.

What were the earlier train ticket cancellation rules?

Earlier, the cancellation rules were categorised into four-hour, 12-hour and 48-hour timelines.

This meant there was no refund for tickets cancelled less than four hours before a train’s departure. There was a 50% refund for cancellations made between four and 12 hours before departure, a 75% refund between 12 and 48 hours before departure, and an almost full refund (after deducting a minimum cancellation charge) for cancellations made more than 48 hours before departure.

Why did the Railways change the rule?

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The rules have been changed to align ticket cancellations with changes made to the chart preparation system. Earlier, railway charts were prepared shortly before the departure of the train. With this charting system, RAC and waitlisted passengers receive the status of their ticket booking, indicating whether their ticket has been confirmed or not.

However, last year in July, the Railways changed the charting system, and now the status of a ticket is confirmed between 9 and 18 hours before departure. For trains departing between 5 am and 2 pm, the reservation chart is prepared, preferably by 9 pm the previous day. For trains departing between 2 pm and 11:59 pm, and between 12 am and 5 am, the first reservation chart is prepared, preferably 9 hours in advance.

Officials said that since the charting system was changed to enable passengers to plan their journeys in advance, the cancellation system had to be changed accordingly.

Has it been implemented?

Not yet. The new ticket cancellation refund rules will be implemented between April 1 and April 15.

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What has changed regarding boarding points?

The Ministry of Railways has announced that passengers will now be able to change their boarding point up to 30 minutes before the train’s departure. To implement this, a special provision will be made in the ticket booking app, such as RailOne, and the portal, allowing passengers to make changes.

Currently, the boarding point can only be selected at the time of booking a ticket, not afterward.

This will be especially useful in larger cities with multiple stations, where a passenger will be able to choose to board from any of those stations. Officials said this will be implemented by April 15.

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While this provision is currently applicable mainly to online tickets, officials said efforts are being made to extend it to counter tickets as well.

What are the other changes announced?

The changes are part of the Railways’ “52 reforms in 52 weeks” this year. The Railways has so far announced a total of nine reforms, including these two passenger-centric measures. Other reforms include salt transportation, automobile transportation, improving the quality of construction, better onboard services such as cleaning of running trains, rail-based logistics through Gati Shakti Cargo terminals, a rail tech policy, and E-RCT.