Police had protest under control, then Gandhis walked into Akashvani

As the INDIA bloc tried to make it to the Election Commission, its leaders ran into police barricades metres from the poll panel’s office. Soon afterwards, Opposition leaders started getting detained and herded into police buses. The march seemed all but over, and only a handful of Congress leaders remained.

Just then, the Gandhi siblings pulled off an impromptu move, upending the script and taking police and their fellow Opposition leaders by surprise. Around 8 pm, police moved in to detain the Gandhis and other Opposition leaders. It all kicked off around noon when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi climbed a barricade near the NITI Aayog office at Sansad Marg, a few hundred metres from the ECI headquarters of Nirvachan Sadan, and waved the Tricolour as cameras clicked him.

Rahul then climbed down as police began detaining MPs sitting on the road. Minutes later, he dashed back towards a bus parked near Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of All India Radio, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seated, catching many Opposition MPs, including some from the Congress, by surprise. As Rahul was about to get into the bus, the siblings locked eyes with each other. Priyanka got down and, along with her brother, walked past policemen towards Akashvani Bhavan, leaving the cops also surprised.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Though the Akashvani staff tried to stop them, leading to a tense stand-off, the two eventually made their way inside. “We don’t know what happened. This was not part of the plan,” said a Congress leader. A Congress MP outside Akashvani said, “Only the two of them know what they had in mind when they walked in.”

Congress leaders credited the Gandhis with derailing police’s attempts to end the protest. “The protest would have been over had they not done this,” said a leader. Congress leaders said Rahul made the plan on the fly to use Akashvani as a shortcut to Nirvachan Sadan, which is located near the back gate of the broadcaster’s headquarters. However, police closed the gate, leaving the Congress leaders to camp on Akashvani’s premises.

Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been stationed outside the Bhavan.

While Opposition sources claimed Priyanka was leading negotiations with senior government officials — insisting the protest will continue until they are allowed to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — the Home Ministry dismissed it as “fake”.

Story continues below this ad

Around 2.30 pm, as reporters pushed their microphones through the grille, Rahul told them from inside the premises, “I don’t care what the BJP says. I’m standing here to protect democracy. What has been done to the country is treason. Be it PM Modi, (Amit) Shah, the RSS chief, or Gyanesh Kumar, none will be spared.”

Until reports last came in, Congress leaders led by the siblings were carrying on with the sit-in, with Opposition MPs such as Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress also joining them at the Bhavan. “Unmoved. Unfazed. We will not budge until our demands are met. We will not rest until our democracy is saved from the Vote Chors,” K C Venugopal posted on X.