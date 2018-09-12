An expert explains: Understanding bad loans

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Why did the NPAs occur?

I have not seen a study that has unearthed the precise weight of all the factors responsible, but here is a list of the main ones.

Over-optimism: A larger number of bad loans were originated in the period 2006-08 when economic growth was strong, and previous infrastructure projects had been completed on time and within budget. It is at such times that banks make mistakes. They extrapolate past growth and performance to the future. So they are willing to accept higher leverage in projects, and less promoter equity. Indeed, sometimes banks signed up to lend based on project reports by the promoter’s investment bank, without doing their own due diligence. One promoter told me about how he was pursued then by banks waving chequebooks, asking him to name the amount he wanted. This is the historic phenomenon of irrational exuberance, common across countries at such a phase in the cycle.

Slow growth: The global financial crisis was followed by a slowdown, which extended even to India. Strong demand projections for various projects were shown to be increasingly unrealistic as domestic demand slowed.

Government permissions, foot-dragging: Governance problems such as the suspect allocation of coal mines coupled with the fear of investigation slowed down decisionmaking both in the UPA and the subsequent NDA governments. The continuing travails of stranded power plants, even though India is short of power, suggests government decisionmaking has not picked up sufficient pace to date.

Loss of promoter and banker interest: Once projects got delayed enough that the promoter had little equity left, he lost interest. Ideally, projects should be restructured at such times, with banks writing down debt that is uncollectible, and promoters bringing in more equity, under the threat that they would otherwise lose their project. Unfortunately, until the Bankruptcy Code was enacted, bankers had little ability to threaten promoters, even incompetent or unscrupulous ones. Writing down the debt was then simply a gift to promoters, and no banker wanted to take the risk of doing so and inviting the attention of the investigative agencies.

Malfeasance: Undoubtedly, there was some malfeasance and corruption, but it is hard to tell banker exuberance, incompetence, and corruption apart. Bankers were overconfident and probably did too little due diligence for some of these loans. Many placed excessive reliance on SBI Caps and IDBI to do the necessary due diligence. Such outsourcing of analysis is a weakness in the system.

Banker performance after the initial loans were made were not up to the mark. Too many bankers put yet more money for additional “balancing” equipment, even though the initial project was heavily underwater, and the promoter’s intent suspect.

Bank boards and investigative agencies must look for a pattern of bad loans that bank CEOs were responsible for, and for unaccounted assets with CEOs. Only then should there be a presumption of corruption.

Fraud: The system has been ineffective in bringing even a single high profile fraudster to book. The RBI set up a fraud monitoring cell when I was Governor to coordinate the early reporting to the investigative agencies. I also sent a list of high profile cases to the PMO urging that we coordinate action to bring at least one or two to book. I am not aware of progress.

Why recognise bad loans?

One approach to loan stress is to apply band aids to keep the loan current, and hope that time and growth will set the project back on track. Lending intended to keep the original loan current (also called “evergreening”) grows. Facing large and potentially unpayable debt, the promoter loses interest, and the project goes into further losses.

An alternative approach is to try to put the stressed project back on track. This may require deep surgery. Existing loans may have to be written down somewhat because of the changed circumstances.

But to do deep surgery the bank has to recognise it has a problem — classify the asset as a Non Performing Asset (NPA). Think of the NPA classification as an anaesthetic that allows the bank to perform extensive necessary surgery to set the project back on its feet.

Did the RBI create the NPAs?

Bankers, promoters, and circumstances create the bad loan problem. The regulator cannot substitute for the banker’s commercial decisions or micromanage them or even investigate them when they are being made. In most situations, the regulator can at best warn about poor lending practices and demand banks hold adequate risk buffers. The RBI is primarily a referee, not a player. Its nominees on bank boards have no commercial lending experience and can only try and make sure that processes are followed.

Did NPA recognition slow credit growth, and hence economic growth?

Simply eyeballing the evidence suggests the claim is ludicrous. Let us start by looking at public sector bank credit growth compared with the growth in credit by the new private banks. As the trend in non-food credit growth shows (Chart 1), public sector bank non-food credit growth was falling relative to credit growth from the new private sector banks (Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and IndusInd) since early 2014. This is reflected not only in credit to industry, but also in credit to micro and small enterprise credit (Chart 2).

Whenever one sees a slowdown in lending, one could conclude there is no demand for credit — firms are not investing. But what we see here is a slowdown in lending by public sector banks vis-à-vis private sector banks. Interestingly, if we look at personal loan growth, and specifically housing loans (Chart 3), public sector bank loan growth approaches private sector bank growth. So the reality is that public sector banks slowed lending to the sectors where they were seeing large NPAs but not in sectors where NPAs were low.

The fact that the public sector bank credit slowdown to industry dates from early 2014 suggests that the bank cleanup, which started in earnest in the second half of fiscal year 2015, was not the cause. The slowdown is best attributed to overburdened public sector bank balance sheets and growing risk aversion in public sector bankers.

Why are NPAs mounting even after the RBI’s Asset Quality Review (AQR) is over?

The AQR was meant to stop the evergreening and concealment of bad loans, and force banks to revive stalled projects. This process has not played out as well. As NPAs age, they require more provisioning, so projects that have not been revived simply add to the stock of gross NPAs. A fair amount of the increase in NPAs may be due to ageing rather than as a result of a fresh lot of NPAs.

Why have projects not been revived?

a) Risk-averse bankers are not willing to take push a restructuring to conclusion, without the process being blessed by the courts or eminent individuals. This delays the process.

b) Until the Bankruptcy Code was enacted, promoters never believed they were under serious threat of losing their firms. Even after it was enacted, some still hope to regain control though a proxy bidder, at a much lower price. So many have not engaged seriously with the banks.

c) The government has dragged its feet on project revival. The steps on reforming governance of public sector banks, or on protecting bank commercial decisions from second guessing by the investigative agencies, have been limited and ineffective. The government has not recapitalised banks with urgency (though without governance reform, recapitalisation is also not like to be as useful).

d) The Bankruptcy Code is being tested by the large promoters, with continuous and sometimes frivolous appeals. It is very important that the integrity of the process be maintained, and bankruptcy resolution be speedy. Courts must resist the temptation to intervene routinely in these cases. Bankruptcy Court should be a final threat, and much loan renegotiation should be done under the shadow of the Bankruptcy Court, not in it.

What could the RBI have done better?

It should probably have raised more flags about the quality of lending in the early days of banking exuberance. With the benefit of hindsight, we should probably not have agreed to forbearance, though without the tools to clean up, it is not clear what the banks would have done. Also, we should have initiated the new tools earlier, and pushed for a more rapid enactment of the Bankruptcy Code.

How should we prevent recurrence?

* Improve governance of public sector banks and distance them from the government.

l Public sector bank boards are still not adequately professionalised, and the government rather than a more independent body still decides board appointments. The government could follow the P J Naik Committee report more carefully.

l There is absolutely no excuse for banks to be left leaderless for long periods of time. Delegate appointments entirely to an entity like the Bank Board Bureau.

l There is a talent deficit in internal PSB candidates. This needs to be taken up urgently. Compensation structures in PSBs also need rethinking, especially for high level outside hires.

l Risk management processes need substantial improvement in PSBs. Cyber risk needs greater attention.

* Improve the process of project evaluation and monitoring.

(i) Significantly more in-house expertise can be brought to project evaluation.

(ii) Real risks have to be mitigated where possible, and where not, shared contractually between the promoter and financiers.

(iii) An appropriately flexible capital structure related to residual risks of the project should be in place. Promoters should be incentivised to deliver, with significant rewards for on-time execution and debt repayment.

(iv) Financiers should put in a robust system of project monitoring and appraisal, including where possible, careful real-time monitoring of costs. Projects that are going off track should be restructured before they become unviable.

(v) The incentive structure for bankers should be worked out so that they evaluate, design, and monitor projects carefully, and get significant rewards if these work out.

* Strengthen the recovery process further.

l The out of court restructuring process and bankruptcy process need to be strengthened and made speedy. The ability of bankers to make commercial decisions must be protected; steady modifications where necessary must be made to the bankruptcy code.

* Government should focus on sources of the next crisis. It should refrain from setting ambitious credit targets or waiving loans.

(i) Credit targets are sometimes achieved by abandoning due diligence, creating the environment for future NPAs. MUDRA loans and the Kisan Credit Card have to be examined more closely for potential credit risk. The Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSME (CGTMSE) run by SIDBI is a growing contingent liability and needs to be examined with urgency.

(ii) Loan waivers vitiate the credit culture, and stress the budgets of the waiving government. They are poorly targeted, and eventually reduce the flow of credit. Agriculture needs serious attention, but not through loan waivers. An all-party agreement to this effect would be in the nation’s interest.

