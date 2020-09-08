New research: Radiologists show how chest X-rays can predict Covid-19

Researchers have found that chest C-rays could aid in rapid diagnosis of Covid-19. Their findings are published in Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging.
Radiologists at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSU Health) New Orleans conducted a retrospective study of nearly 400 persons under investigation for Covid-19 in New Orleans. They reviewed the patients’ chest X-rays along with concurrent RT-PCR virus tests.
Using Covid-19 imaging patterns, they categorised each chest X-ray as characteristic, nonspecific, or negative in appearance for Covid-19.
The radiologists found a characteristic chest X-ray appearance is highly specific (96.6 per cent) and has a high positive predictive value of 83.3 per cent for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the setting of pandemic.
Source: LSU New Orleans
