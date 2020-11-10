Quixplained: Why counting is slow in Bihar elections

Patna: An election official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls (PTI)

Even as the Election Commission stated that counting of votes will continue till late in the night, the trends available so far suggested that the ruling NDA alliance has nosed ahead of Mahagathbandan. However, the Opposition is holding onto hope, given the peculiarity of counting in this election.

To maintain social distancing, the Commission had capped the maximum number of voters per booth at 1,000 — down from 1,500 in 2015. This prompted a 63% increase in the number of polling stations — from 65,367 in 2015 to 1,06,526.

Experts usually wait for the poll panel to count at least half the votes to call an election. In case of a close election with wafer-thin margins, as this Bihar election is turning out to be, they wait longer. Given that the EC has counted roughly two-third of the total votes by 5.30 pm, and there are roughly 18 seats where the winning margin is under 1,000 votes, a clear winner may only emerge late night. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had said that counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections will take longer than usual and continue till late in the night.

