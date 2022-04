Quixplained: What the hike in MCLR means for you

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest commercial bank, on Monday, raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) for the first time in three years, signalling that the soft rates regime that has prevailed since 2019 may be over.

Why is there a hike in MCLR? How does it affect you? What should be done?

Take a look:

MCLR is the lowest interest rate a bank offers a customer.

The hike in MCLR is in line with RBI shifting its focus.

Even those with existing home loans will see a hike in interest rate.

The soft rates regime that has prevailed since 2019 may be over.