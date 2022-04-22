scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read

Quixplained: What the hike in MCLR means for you

Why is there a hike in MCLR? How does a rise in MCLR affect you? What should be done?

By: Explained Desk |
April 22, 2022 3:13:10 pm
SBI raised the MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) across tenures to 7.1% (from 7% earlier).

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest commercial bank, on Monday, raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) for the first time in three years, signalling that the soft rates regime that has prevailed since 2019 may be over.

Why is there a hike in MCLR? How does it affect you? What should be done?

Take a look:

 

MCLR is the lowest interest rate a bank offers a customer. The hike in MCLR is in line with RBI shifting its focus.
In Premium |What the increase in MCLR means for your loan
Even those with existing home loans will see a hike in interest rate. The soft rates regime that has prevailed since 2019 may be over. Those with home loans can use part of savings to repay the loans.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement