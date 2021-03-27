scorecardresearch
Quixplained: What is vaccine wastage, and how can it be prevented?

How is vaccine wastage quantified, why does it happen, and what are the ways in which it can be reduced? Take a look.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 27, 2021 12:47:33 pm
For each vaccine type, the wastage has to be within recommended limits.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns on vaccine wastage emerging from the Covid-19 inoculation drive. Vaccine wastage is an expected component of any large vaccination drive, and a vaccine is procured from the maker with an estimated wastage. For each vaccine type, the wastage has to be within recommended limits.

How is vaccine wastage quantified, why does it happen, and what are the ways in which it can be reduced? Take a look:

coronavirus, coronavirus vaccines, vaccine wastage, India vaccine wastage, What is vaccine wastage, Covid vaccine, Indian Express What is vaccine wastage? coronavirus, coronavirus vaccines, vaccine wastage, India vaccine wastage, What is vaccine wastage, Covid vaccine, Indian Express How does vaccine wastage happen? coronavirus, coronavirus vaccines, vaccine wastage, India vaccine wastage, What is vaccine wastage, Covid vaccine, Indian Express Different stages where wastage happens coronavirus, coronavirus vaccines, vaccine wastage, India vaccine wastage, What is vaccine wastage, Covid vaccine, Indian Express States with higher vaccine wastage coronavirus, coronavirus vaccines, vaccine wastage, India vaccine wastage, What is vaccine wastage, Covid vaccine, Indian Express Ways to prevent vaccine wastage
