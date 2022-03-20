scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Must Read

Quixplained: Why Ukraine wants a no-fly zone, why is NATO reluctant?

What is a no-fly zone? Why Ukraine does want a no-fly zone? Why is NATO reluctant?

By: Explained Desk |
Updated: March 20, 2022 4:17:33 pm
A US Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, takes off in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization enhanced air policing missions with the Polish Air Force at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 15, 2022. (Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his call to NATO to impose a no-fly zone over the country. However, NATO leaders have said they aren’t willing as they fear that such a move could drag them into a broader war with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any nation that tried to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would in effect be “participating in the armed conflict”, hinting at a threat of Russian retaliation.

So, what is a no-fly zone? Why does Ukraine want a no-fly zone? Why is NATO reluctant?

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s Donbass region. A no-fly zone bans aircraft in a specified area.
Read |Here’s why western leaders are reluctant to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine
Neither Ukraine nor Russia is a member of NATO.
Explained |Why a no-fly zone is unlikely in Ukraine
Russia has been attacking Ukraine through ground force operations, not aircraft. Since 1990s, the US and allies declared four no-fly zones.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement