Quixplained: Why Ukraine wants a no-fly zone, why is NATO reluctant?

A US Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, takes off in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization enhanced air policing missions with the Polish Air Force at Lask Air Base, Poland, Feb. 15, 2022. (Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his call to NATO to impose a no-fly zone over the country. However, NATO leaders have said they aren’t willing as they fear that such a move could drag them into a broader war with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any nation that tried to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would in effect be “participating in the armed conflict”, hinting at a threat of Russian retaliation.