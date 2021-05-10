scorecardresearch
Monday, May 10, 2021
Quixplained: The importance of proning during Covid-19

The Indian Express explains proning, its benefits and how it can save lives at a time when liquid oxygen faces shortage of supply.

By: Explained Desk |
Updated: May 10, 2021 4:20:19 pm
proning, oxygen shortageProning is a medically approved position in which patients are made to lie on their abdomen to boost their oxygen levels. (Illustration by Mithun Chakraborty)

As the death toll mounts across the country due to the second wave of Covid-19, doctors have started advocating proning exercises to improve oxygen levels in Covid positive patients — both in home isolation as well as in hospital. The Indian Express finds out more about proning, its benefits and how it can save lives at a time when liquid oxygen supply and shortage has emerged as one of the major flashpoints between the state and the central government.

What is proning?

proning, oxygen shortage

Proning and its benefits

proning, oxygen shortage

When is proning required

proning, oxygen shortage

How to perfect the proning pose

proning, oxygen shortage

Do’s and don’ts

proning, oxygen shortage

(Illustration by Suvajit Dey)

