Quixplained: Should younger children get Covid-19 vaccine?

The decks are being cleared for children to be included in India’s Covid vaccination drive with the Government’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommending the grant of Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the age group of 2-18 years.

The SEC’s recommendation to the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) means that India is just one step away from formally clearing the vaccine for children. Sources told The Indian Express that the DGCI is expected to approve the SEC’s recommendation soon, potentially bringing an additional 25 crore beneficiaries under the vaccination umbrella.

So far, India has approved Zydus Cadila’s vaccine for children aged above 12 years. Pfizer’s double dose has been recommended for 12 years and above in the US, and a single dose for the same age level in the UK. Moderna’s vaccine has also been approved by the UK regulator for those above 12 years old.

A government panel recently recommended grant of Emergency Use Authorisation for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for 2-to 18 year-olds

If approved, India will be the only country to have a vaccine for all age group

Which are the other vaccine candidates for children