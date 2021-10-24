scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 24, 2021
MUST READ

Quixplained: Should younger children get Covid-19 vaccine?

So far, India has approved Zydus Cadila’s vaccine for children aged above 12 years. Pfizer’s double dose has been recommended for 12 years and above in the US, and a single dose for the same age level in the UK.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 24, 2021 10:20:17 am
The SEC’s recommendation to the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) means that India is just one step away from formally clearing the vaccine for children

The decks are being cleared for children to be included in India’s Covid vaccination drive with the Government’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommending the grant of Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the age group of 2-18 years.

The SEC’s recommendation to the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) means that India is just one step away from formally clearing the vaccine for children. Sources told The Indian Express that the DGCI is expected to approve the SEC’s recommendation soon, potentially bringing an additional 25 crore beneficiaries under the vaccination umbrella.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

So far, India has approved Zydus Cadila’s vaccine for children aged above 12 years. Pfizer’s double dose has been recommended for 12 years and above in the US, and a single dose for the same age level in the UK. Moderna’s vaccine has also been approved by the UK regulator for those above 12 years old.

A government panel recently recommended grant of Emergency Use Authorisation for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for 2-to 18 year-olds If approved, India will be the only country to have a vaccine for all age group Which are the other vaccine candidates for children Should children be jabbed?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement