Quixplained: Postal voting in US elections, why Trump is opposing it

Unlike in India, all US elections–federal, state, and local– are directly organised by the governments of individual states.

As the US presidential election is set to take place in November, many states are making postal voting options more accessible due to the coronavirus pandemic – which has impacted the US significantly, the country with this highest number of cases .

Many have pushed for the expanded use of postal ballots as opposed to in-person voting to ensure social distancing, a critical measure adopted around the world to halt the outbreak.

President Trump’s Republican party has been resisting these efforts – with its legislators and court appointees at both state and federal levels working against the expansion of postal balloting. Republicans have argued that postal voting could increase risks of voter fraud, and have accused Democrats of using the pandemic as a pretext to further election reforms.

How will voting take place in the US amid coronavirus and what do different states stipulate? We explain:

Also in Explained | Quixplained graphic: What are tabletop runways?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd