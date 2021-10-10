scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 10, 2021
MUST READ

Quixplained: Who won 2021 Nobel Prizes in science, and for what?

Here we explain in short the notable works of the Nobel laureates in science, for which they have been conferred the highly coveted awards.

By: Explained Desk |
Updated: October 10, 2021 5:44:06 pm
The 2021 Nobel Prizes saw seven winners in science.

The 2021 Nobel Prizes saw seven winners in science. Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius received the Nobel for physiology while Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann together won the physics gong for their work deciphering chaotic climate. Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the chemistry accolade for developing a tool for molecule building.

Here we explain in short the notable works of the Nobel laureates in science, for which they have been conferred with the highly coveted awards.

Nobel Prize laureates in Physiology.

 

Nobel Prize laureates in Physics. Nobel Prize laureates in Chemistry

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Oct 10: Latest News

Advertisement