Quixplained: Who won 2021 Nobel Prizes in science, and for what?

The 2021 Nobel Prizes saw seven winners in science. Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius received the Nobel for physiology while Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann together won the physics gong for their work deciphering chaotic climate. Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the chemistry accolade for developing a tool for molecule building.

