Climate Code Red: A Quixplained on the latest IPCC report

The Intergovernment Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) has released a 4,000-page document on data to support what is happening to the Earth climate, and what we can expect in future. The report predicts more intense and frequent heat-waves, increased incidents of extreme rainfall, dangerous rise in sea-levels, prolonged droughts, and melting glaciers.
Take a look at what the IPCC’s new report says, what this means for the planet, and what needs to be done:
After releasing the report, Valerie Masson-Delmotte, co-chair of IPCC’s Working Group-I, said, “We have the clearest picture of how the Earth’s climate functions, and how human activities affect it. We know, better than ever, how the climate has changed in the past, how it is changing now, and how it will change in the future.”
