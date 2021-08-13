scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
Climate Code Red: A Quixplained on the latest IPCC report

A look at what the IPCC's new report on climate change says, what this means for the planet, and what needs to be done.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2021 2:19:27 pm
The IPCC report on climate change was released on Monday (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

The Intergovernment Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) has released a 4,000-page document on data to support what is happening to the Earth climate, and what we can expect in future. The report predicts more intense and frequent heat-waves, increased incidents of extreme rainfall, dangerous rise in sea-levels, prolonged droughts, and melting glaciers.

Take a look at what the IPCC’s new report says, what this means for the planet, and what needs to be done:

Climate change, IPCC report 2021, Climate change report, IPCC report highlights, What is IPCC report, Climate change news, Indian Express The IPCC’s new report on climate change has some grim news. Climate change, IPCC report 2021, Climate change report, IPCC report highlights, What is IPCC report, Climate change news, Indian Express What does the IPCC report on climate change say? Climate change, IPCC report 2021, Climate change report, IPCC report highlights, What is IPCC report, Climate change news, Indian Express IPCC report 2021: What does this mean for the planet? Climate change, IPCC report 2021, Climate change report, IPCC report highlights, What is IPCC report, Climate change news, Indian Express What does IPCC report on climate change mean for India? Climate change, IPCC report 2021, Climate change report, IPCC report highlights, What is IPCC report, Climate change news, Indian Express IPCC report 2021: What needs to be done?

After releasing the report, Valerie Masson-Delmotte, co-chair of IPCC’s Working Group-I, said, “We have the clearest picture of how the Earth’s climate functions, and how human activities affect it. We know, better than ever, how the climate has changed in the past, how it is changing now, and how it will change in the future.”

